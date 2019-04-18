Some properties have a certain magnetism, properties people find attractive for good reason. One of those is located at 92 Walden Lane in the Hartwood area of Stafford County, the home of Pam and Wendell Chandler in the 10-lot subdivision known as Walden10.
In fact, once the couple listed it with James Bauslaugh of MacDoc Realty in Fredericksburg for $950,000, it was only on the market for three weeks before an offer and contract came. And even though settlement might be taking place as you read this, it seemed worthwhile to go ahead with a story anyway because this is a property people would want to see.
“It’s going to be very hard for [us] to leave here,” Pam Chandler said during a recent tour of the property. “But we want another family to enjoy it.”
It was back in 1995 when the couple came upon what they considered the ideal lot. It’s 8 acres off a private, gated road and on a small, well-stocked lake they call Walden Pond—a reference to the quiet place in Massachusetts where 19th century author Henry David Thoreau lived. Of course, this place is far from the simple abode that Thoreau called home.
The Chandlers contracted with veteran local builder and developer Andy Garrett to build their dream home, and in 1996, they moved in.
The house has six bedrooms, four full bathrooms and a half bath. There’s nearly 6,100 square feet of living space on three levels. It has four fireplaces, two of them in the backyard.
The home is well-appointed throughout and we’ll go through it later. But let’s get right to that backyard, because if you owned this property or were a guest here, it’s where you’d want to spend your time.
“It’s great for entertaining,” Wendell Chandler said of the property he’s enjoyed for 23 years. “We’ve loved having family and friends here for pool parties. We even had a 39-person wedding here—the perfect venue.”
At the center of things out back is a saltwater pool and a hot tub surrounded by landscaping and a brick deck. Nearby is an elevated, semi-circular stone seating area with a fireplace and chimney at the center. At one end of the pool is a pergola that could provide a shady spot for swimmers on a hot and sunny day.
At the other end is the pool house. It includes a covered kitchen with dining and sitting areas. It’s open on three sides and backed by a drystack stone wall. The kitchen is fully equipped with a large stainless steel refrigerator, grill and other appliances. The granite counter, or bar, has stool seating all around.
There’s a spot in the stone wall for a large-screen TV, and the seating area is furnished to provide living room comfort outdoors.
On the backside of the pool house is a full bathroom with laundry machines, a separate storage area and an outdoor shower attached to the back.
Notes Pam Chandler: “I had the shower walls measured so they’re just the right height so I can see over to the lake but no one can see me.”
If that’s not enough, a wide deck stretches across the rear of the house and offers seating with a raised view of the pool area and the lake beyond.
Though you might just like to hang out in the pool house, it’s time to check out the rest of the property. A short asphalt driveway leads from Walden Lane to a side-load two-car garage. The formal front of the house is brick while the rest is siding.
The main entry has an arched transom and sidelights, and opens to welcoming foyer with staircase, hardwood flooring and large arched openings to adjoining rooms. To the left is a home office and to the right is the formal living room with a two-sided fireplace that is shared with the bright and comfortable sun room.
“This is where we spend our time,” Pam said of the sun room, noting the puffy recliners and big-screen television.
Behind the living room is the formal dining room, which has a bay window with storage under the window seat. During the tour, she pointed out several spots where spaces that might have been covered over during construction were left accessible for storage.
The large open area that includes the kitchen and family room is accessible from the dining room or via a hallway from the foyer. Mottled brown granite covers the island and counters, and the cabinetry has a medium cherry finish. The fridge, dishwasher and dual wall oven are all stainless steel, while the gas cooktop is incorporated into the island. The floor is ceramic tile.
The kitchen shares space with a breakfast area and provides access to both the rear deck and a comfy screened-in porch. It flows between decorative columns into the family room, which has the home’s other fireplace.
Upstairs are three bedrooms, including the master suite and two secondary bedrooms that share a hall bathroom. Double doors open to the luxurious master suite, which has sitting and sleeping areas plus a large walk-in closet. The master bath has elegantly wallpapered walls, dual vanity, jetted tub and separate glass shower.
Downstairs is a large recreation room and three more bedrooms that share a full bathroom. There is walkout access to the backyard, and all that it has to offer, from down here.
A special on-property getaway spot is the small cabin that was built with wood from trees that were taken down during construction. It has a wood stove to keep things toasty.
Other features with the house include an outdoor irrigation system that feeds from the lake, a whole-house generator that takes over seamlessly during a power outage and an efficient central heating and cooling system.