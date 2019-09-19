The Broadmoore (an exclusive plan from Visbeen Architects) will draw all eyes to its grand exterior. It is plan No. 928-321 from ePlans.com.
Inside, the open layout feels fresh and contemporary.
The kitchen sports two islands (one for guests, one for you) and flows into the dining and living areas.
A screened porch invites outdoor living and includes an outdoor kitchen and fireplace.
Don’t miss the extra-large closets in the master suite.
To build this home, you can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free 866/228-0193 or visiting ePlans.com/HouseOfTheWeek. Enter the design number to locate the plan and view more images and details.
At ePlans.com/HouseOfTheWeek, you can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections, or use the search filters to help you find exactly what you want from over 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit personal preferences.
Printed with permission by Hanley–Wood LLC. All rights reserved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.