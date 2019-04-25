Inside the rusted wrought-iron fence lie those who have been there the longest. John, James, Mary, Martha and more—all Alsops, the family that built a brick home on a sprawling lot in the early 19th century. Just around the bin from the hilltop cemetery, the gray gravel drive veers to the left, and there is life.
Wisteria stretches over a doorway, bumblebees abuzz in its lilac-flowered limbs. Tulips cling to their petals—white, red, yellow and purple—making way for the rosy azaleas that will bloom. The sun kisses the tip of a giant magnolia as the moon hazes its way into the sky, and a bevy of birds adds its songs to the end of the day.
Pebbled pathways, huge boxwoods, and gardens awash with daffodils, irises and daylilies—each waiting its turn to bloom—take center stage at the Spotsylvania County property known as LaVue. Inside the 5,500-square-foot home—until 1987 host to a single family for hundreds of years, witness to Civil War surgery, survivor of storms—two centuries of life have weaved a delicate web of stories. But with hefty brick walls and symmetrical rooms, the structure is nothing if not sturdy and strong.
“You can’t break it,” said Carole Boniface, who bought the property in 1987, 15 years after the last of the Alsops passed on. She’s worked to preserve its most striking features—brick and hardwood floors, intricate stenciling, hand-carved fireplace mantels, watered-glass windows.
But first, she needed AC.
“I had to have that so I just went ahead and designed the whole wall,” said Boniface, a former interior designer who added elegant, floor-to-ceiling cabinets to hide the bulk of the necessary ductwork.
Built in the early 1800s, the Federal-style home made of bricks five layers thick, and laid in Flemish bond on the structure’s original front (its orientation was reversed along the way), was a wedding gift from George Alsop to his son John, who had seven children. With the death of the last Alsop resident, the original 1,500-plus-acre property was sliced into sections. Sixty acres remain with LaVue, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Three spaces on the main level—formal living and dining rooms, and a cozy sitting room—mirror one another, 18-by-18 floor plans, with a fireplace and two windows each. Smooth pocket doors separate the living room from the dining room, which boasts a whopping seven-foot-round walnut table. Vine-like hand-stenciling thought to date to the 1830s survives to adorn the walls and ceilings of both. Of LaVue’s 12 fireplaces, it’s the one in the sitting room, where Civil War soldiers once underwent surgery, that claims the most ornately carved mantel.
An L-shaped addition holds a small office, plus a fold-out Murphy bed and a true-to-its-name “water closet”—a tiny half-bath tucked in a nook carved into the wall. The house has three other bathrooms, four bedrooms and a full basement.
Boniface commissioned local artist Patte Ormsby to paint a family foxhunting scene in a grand main-floor foyer that leads to the once-front entrance, where Spotsylvania, Stafford and Caroline counties come into view, providing the inspiration for the property’s name.
As if the Civil War weren’t enough, LaVue has weathered its share of storms—hurricanes, tornadoes, even an earthquake have ripped off a porch, peeled back the roof, chipped away at the plaster and uprooted trees. “We quit counting at 225,” Boniface said of the cherries, oaks, maples and other varieties lost to a tornado.
As time takes its toll, Boniface is there to pick up the pieces. The elements will have their way with LaVue, but they can’t chip away at its charm.
“I’m lucky enough to be living in this historic home,” she said. “Coming up that road is always a delight—all four seasons.”