In 1919, George Henry Blaisdell acquired 400 acres of prime real estate along the Rappahannock River at perhaps the highest point in Falmouth. Seventy years later, his grandson Preston Blaisdell chose the ideal spot to build a dream house for himself and his wife, Betty.
Thirty years later, after construction began in 1989, it’s hard to say what’s more impressive—the house itself, or its commanding view of the river, right above the former Embrey Dam that was taken down in 2004. The home’s huge brick patio on the back is the perfect place to take in the river views, whether it’s a group of guests over for the evening, or an opportunity to relax for a party of one or two.
The house sits on 3 partially wooded and landscaped acres and is located at 104 Blaisdell Lane in Stafford County. Though the original parcel has been subdivided and sold off over the years, much of it is still held by members of the Blaisdell family. The location is just a mile from Interstate 95, and an asphalt driveway provides a smooth path right to the front door.
The way he talks about it, it’s evident that Preston Blaisdell is proud of the house he built and fondly recalls the time he shared it with Betty, who passed away in 2012, and with his children and grandchildren. The couple loved to entertain large groups of friends, as well, no doubt evoking oohs and aahs as they took in the expansive river views.
But now the house and property are too much for Blaisdell to keep up with, so he’s decided to move on. He’s listed the house with Scott Cleveland, owner and associate broker at RE/MAX Supercenter in King George County. The asking price is $999,000.
The house has 5,064 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, four full bathrooms and a half-bath. The unfinished basement adds another 2,400 square feet.
Preston Blaisdell, who spent 28 years in the residential construction industry in Northern Virginia, was prepared to serve as the general contractor for his new home, and decided on a design that paid homage to the symmetrical Georgian style, with a hip roof and single front-facing gable.
The house has a large center portion and two wings. Blaisdell gave great attention to detail inside and out. “We used the [exterior] dentil molding all around, not just on the front,” he said during a tour of the property earlier this week. “We used Eisenhower oversized brick, which they don’t make anymore.” The brick has a unique texture and appearance.
The grand entrance has a double door with transom and sidelights. Directly above is a Palladian-style window. The pediment arch above the window is mimicked on the four main-level windows on either side of the main entry.
Inside, the two-story foyer, the floor might look like marble tile at first, but it’s actually Italian ceramic tile. On the right side of the foyer is a curved staircase that rises to a second-floor landing. Though Blaisdell did some of the interior trim work himself, credit for the staircase and other interior millwork goes to Gene Withers, formerly of Woodwork Specialties in Fredericksburg.
To the left of the foyer is the living room and to the right is the dining room, both with 9-foot ceilings, chair rail and crown molding. Trim around windows includes bull’s-eye corner rosettes reminiscent of vintage Fredericksburg homes built from the 1880s to the 1920s.
The foyer continues to the rear of the house, which features a row of glass doors and windows that offer views of the river while inviting plenty of natural light. Blaisdell said his wife made sure that the house had lots of windows to take full advantage of its riverside setting. To the left of this portion of the foyer is a den with the home’s only fireplace, which was originally wood-burning but was converted to gas.
To the right of the foyer and behind the dining room is the nicely appointed island kitchen, with white Corian counters, contrasting dark, solid cherry cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances.
Though the kitchen, and the rest of the house, for that matter, are meticulously well-kept, some plumbing fixtures and appliances that date to the home’s completion in 1990 might seem dated but they nevertheless function perfectly well.
Next to the kitchen is a bright and beautiful family room, which continues the row of arched Anderson windows across the back of the house. Skylights bring in even more natural light.
The home’s east wing contains the main-level master suite that Blaisdell uses. Owners can wake up to spectacular river views from there. The room has a tray ceiling. The large, skylit master bathroom has a double vanity, jetted tub and separate shower. In a separate adjacent space is the conveniently located laundry room.
In the opposite, west wing of the home is a second master suite, ideal for guests or as a private in-law suite.
Upstairs, separated by the landing, are two sets of two nice-sized secondary bedrooms, each of which shares a jack-and-jill bathroom.
Stairs to the basement also lead to the attached three-car garage, which has extra space for storage. The unfinished basement has as much potential as it has space for recreation areas and storage. The basement reveals the series of steel beams that Blaisedell used to provide solid support for the house.
A short walk from the house is a detached, oversized two-car garage with tall ceilings and plenty of space for a workshop and power woodworking equipment. Blaisdell said it will be decided later what equipment will convey and what will be sold in separate negotiations.
An oil burner in the basement supplies hot-water baseboard heat for the house, but that has become supplemental heat in particularly cold weather since Blaisdell installed a four-zone heat pump system in 2013 to provide both heat and central air conditioning.
Other features include a 400-amp electrical system, a central vacuum system and a generator that provides power for basic household needs in the event of an outage. The home is on county water and septic.