Its water views and possibilities are one and the same: endless.
For as nice as it is to have a glimpse of a tranquil creek from a room in a given home, why the heck not have that view from every single room?
At the Little Ferry Estate in King George, this tranquil dream is very much a reality.
And, it’s a reality that a new buyer will soon be living.
The 6,900-plus-square-foot residence on an incredibly multifaceted 24.94 acres is now for sale at $1,950,000. The estate, which is located at 16085 Little Ferry Road, is listed by veteran Realtor Amy Cherry Taylor.
“The feeling inside of this home is like nothing else,” said Taylor. “And the way this property is thought out just adds to how solid of an investment this can be.”
Taylor is a Spotsylvania County native with 17 years of experience in the real estate business. She is an associate broker for Amy Cherry Taylor & Associates of AveryHess, Realtors and her team did more than $90 million in local real estate transactions last year alone, citing referrals as being nearly 80 percent of their business.
With her experience and expertise, Taylor certainly knows something special when she sees it and, by all indications, the Little Ferry Estate is truly something special.
The picturesque home was built in 1998 by Chris Kohlhaas of Fredericksburg Custom Homes and its owners are Paula and Dan Van Alstine. In a 2019 interview with The Free Lance–Star, the Van Alstines notably dubbed the property “a magical place.”
Within your first few steps—whether on the property, in the home itself or barefoot on its sandy beach (yes, it has its own beach)—you can feel the magic, too.
From Little Ferry Road, a long driveway winds through the property’s dynamic acreage. The tree-lined drive culminates at a circular driveway— with a grand water fountain at its center—and the brick, red shutter-clad home warmly greets you.
The home itself is situated on the Machodoc Creek and comes with approximately 2,000 feet of deepwater frontage. The creek feeds into the Potomac River so, yes, you’ll definitely want to put the dock (with boat lift and jet ski lift) to very good use.
As you make your way up to the front door, you can’t help but pause on its front porch, envisioning serene, quiet Virginia evenings aplenty spent in a rocking chair.
As you enter the home, the creek views that you experienced outside continue inside, notably from the home’s two-story foyer and expansive, window-clad dining room. The primary level is anchored by a pristine gourmet kitchen, boasting custom cabinetry, granite countertops, a copper sink and tasteful backsplash.
Adjacent to the kitchen is an eating area that overlooks the backyard with—you guessed it—a perfect water view. Continuing on the main level, there is a family room with a fireplace, library/executive office space, sunroom and additional room that may be used as a bedroom.
Heading up its winding staircase to the second level, the master suite is second to none, with custom carpeting, two walk-in closets, a “shoe” closet and a luxury bathroom with clawfoot soaking tub and walk-in double faucet shower. Each of the bedrooms upstairs has its own full bathroom and walk-in closet as well.
The basement, which is mostly finished, is a playground all its own. Its features include a recreation room, full bathroom, kitchenette with wine area, storage room and a bedroom suite with a full bath.
And the home at Little Ferry Estate is only half the fun.
Outside, you can spend countless evenings in the home’s hot tub, by the large brick fire pit with permanent seating or on the home’s multilevel deck. For the handymen and handywomen out there, the home also boasts an oversized two-car garage as well as a detached two-car garage, which could serve perfectly for recreational equipment or storage.
The grounds have been meticulously kept and have some noteworthy features of their own. Among them is a small vineyard, and the land is home to three 300-year-old rare oak trees, all of which are nominees to the National Tree Register.
The grounds are also locally renowned thanks to the “Gardens at Little Ferry” Facebook page, which features a number of the colorful plants and critters that can be found at the estate.
With so many facets and amenities, it’s no wonder the home was honored as “Best in Show” in the 1998 Fredericksburg Area Builders Association Parade of Homes category for homes priced $500,000 or more.
“Whether someone wants to use this as a primary residence, secondary home or quiet place to retire, it will be wonderful,” said Taylor. “From a business aspect, it could be used as a wedding venue, for corporate retreats or for vacation/Airbnb rentals, too.”
Taylor also notes that the land may be subdivided into two-acre lots if the new buyer so desires, which may prove optimal for a multihome subdivision or caretaker’s residence.
And yes, the mantra of “location, location, location” rings true here.
“The home affords quick access up to Washington, D.C., and there are many major thoroughfares nearby, including U.S. 301,” said Taylor. “Any way you look at it, it’s such a wonderful place to call home.”
Little Ferry Estate is situated in the King George County School district, with Potomac Elementary, King George Middle and King George High as its dedicated schools.
For additional details or to schedule a showing, contact Amy Cherry Taylor with Amy Cherry Taylor & Associates of AveryHess, Realtors at 703/577-0135 or visit amycherrytaylor.com.
