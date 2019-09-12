With most of the living spaces on one level, this modern luxury home, No. 930-475 from ePlans.com, will work well long into the future (making it easier to age in place).
The great room showcases disappearing walls that make the interior spaces flow out to the spacious solana and the outdoor kitchen.
Every bedroom is a suite, with the master suite boasting an impressive walk-through shower.
To build this home, you can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free 866/228-0193 or visiting ePlans.com/HouseOfTheWeek. Enter the design number to locate the plan and view more images and details.
At ePlans.com/HouseOfTheWeek, you can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections, or use the search filters to help you find exactly what you want from over 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit personal preferences.
Printed with permission by Hanley–Wood LLC. All rights reserved.
