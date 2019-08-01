Square footage and luxury on this scale don’t come on the market very often in the Fredericksburg area. In this case, it’s a 15,300-square-foot home on 2.1 acres in western Spotsylvania’s Fawn Lake subdivision.
Don and Beverley Davis had 11510 Baldy Ewell Way built to their specifications in 1998. Designed by the Ohio-based Schulz Co., the house combines two different floor plans into one customized design. It was built by Williams Construction Co. of Ladysmith, and the Davises said they made a priority of bringing in local trades and contractors for the job.
The house is listed with six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and three half-baths on three levels. The materials, finishes and features are all top of the line and all meticulously maintained. It backs up to the second green of the Fawn Lake golf course.
The Davises have decided that it’s time to downsize, so they’re building a smaller home elsewhere in Fawn Lake. They’ve listed the Baldy Ewell home with Janny Sims of Long & Foster Real Estate in Fredericksburg. The asking price is 2.4 million.
“A lot of thought and planning went into this house,” Beverley Davis said during a tour earlier this week. “We’ve thoroughly enjoyed it here and had all sorts of gatherings—family, neighborhood, showers, weddings. It is made for entertaining.”
The semi-circular drive at the front of the house has two entry points from Baldy Ewell Way. The street is named for Confederate Lt. Gen. Richard S. Ewell who was, as one might surmise from his nickname, bald. The driveway runs across the front of the house and wraps around to the four-car garage on the side.
The main portion of the house is flanked by two symmetrical wings, with the garage added to the wing on the left. The house is covered in cream-colored stucco, with quoins on the corners, and welcomes visitors with a two-story portico and series of arches supported by six columns. The portico arches mimic the Palladian-style windows across the front façade.
The rear of the house is equally impressive, with a two-level, two-story porch that offers plenty of space for entertaining. A few years after the house was completed, the Davises decided the afternoon sun on the back of the house was too intense, so the column-supported rear porch roof was added. The roof was then fitted with five, retractable, remote-control operated shades that drop down from the porch ceiling to provide shade.
Visitors entering from the front are welcomed by a large foyer with marble floor and inlaid compass design. Two gently curved symmetrical staircases, which are works of art in themselves, rise to the second floor. A large Swarovski crystal chandelier, one of several in the formal living areas, drops from the center of a ceiling medallion painted with dogwood blooms by local artist Ellen Worth Stokes, who also painted the two-story murals in the living room.
A long sight line from the foyer leads straight back to the large formal living room, which measures 21 feet by 37 feet and has a 23-foot ceiling. This jaw-dropping room features two-story, pediment arch-topped windows with gold draperies that will convey. A pair of crystal chandeliers illuminate the room and are reflected in the wall-sized mirror above the living room fireplace.
Beverley Davis said one of her best decisions was bringing in Jackie Wilken, now Jackie Payne, to handle all of the interior design work.
Back across the hallway, next to the foyer, is the formal dining room, which has more than enough space for a table that seats 12. Above it, a crystal chandelier drops from a plaster medallion. Matching sconces flank the bay window on the front wall. The room also features crown molding, chair rail, shadowbox wainscoting, faux-painted walls and a beautiful cherry hardwood floor.
Just across the hall from the dining room is a well-positioned butler’s pantry that serves as a staging area.
At the end of this wing is the open kitchen that flows into the family room. The island kitchen is a handsome collection of mottled, black granite, cherry cabinetry, black appliances, brown tile backsplash and a neutral ceramic tile floor. Bar stools pull up for casual seating at the counter, and there’s a breakfast area with outdoor porch access nearby.
The family room is an inviting space with another of the home’s four gas fireplaces. The eye-catching feature here is the vaulted ceiling with decorative exposed wood beams which contribute to the cozy feel. An array of windows and doors with plantation shutters follows a turret-like arrangement and provides panoramic views of the outdoor surroundings.
The wing at the opposite end of the house includes the master suite, home office and large, nicely equipped laundry room. The spacious main-level master treats the owners to a sitting room with columned fireplace, wet bar and outdoor access. The sleeping area features a tray ceiling with indirect lighting and wide, curved set of windows that again follow a turret-like design. There are large, his and hers walk-in closets, though hers is somewhat larger than his.
The master bathroom is suitable for royalty, with separate vanities, a large glass-enclosed shower and a marble tile pedestal tub that’s jetted and heated. Arched windows and columns make the tub the focal point of the space.
The home office is a wood-filled retreat, showcasing the work of local cabinetmaker Russ Peterson. Beverley Davis credits Peterson with handling nearly all of the home’s custom trim work, which is as beautiful as it is extensive.
In addition to the stairs in the foyer, each wing has its own staircase to the upper and lower levels.
Upstairs are four secondary bedrooms, two in each wing and each with its own bathroom. The bedrooms are appointed and decorated to give each its own personality. The wings are connected on the upper level by a bridge that looks down on the foyer from one side, and the formal living room from the other.
The long sight line across the bridge continues to the spacious, upper-level recreation area above the garage.
The basement could be its own, self-contained living area. At one end, there’s a nice seating area around a fireplace, a rectangular bar with seating all around and a billiard room. And let’s not forget the sauna, which looks brand new.
That area spills into another spacious area that includes the full downstairs kitchen, bedroom with full bathroom, plus rooms for exercising and practicing golf.
The walkout basement opens to the ground-level patio and landscaped backyard.