Decorating a home’s walls or adding a splash of color simply isn’t artsy enough sometimes.
For a buyer in search of a home that is a piece of art in and of itself, the masterpiece at 524 Hanover St. in downtown Fredericksburg awaits.
Boasting three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and more than 2,300 square feet of vibrant living space, the townhome within the Mill Race Common community is currently listed at $475,000 by Catharine (Cat) Brown and James Powell with RE/MAX Supercenter.
“Only three townhomes within the Mill Race Common community have been sold within the last 10 years,” said Brown. “These homes rarely hit the market and, when they are sold, owners hold on to them. This enclave of townhomes are considered one of Fredericksburg’s best-kept secrets. They are unique, artistic and this one is certainly priced to sell.”
The townhome was originally listed for $524,000, and the price was reduced to $475,000 on June 11.
Brown has been in the local real estate biz for nearly 10 years, hails from Colonial Beach and is the proud mom of five beautiful children. So she knows a true family gem when she sees one and this is certainly one of them.
Like so many treasured abodes in downtown Fredericksburg, Mill Race Common has quite the history.
One hundred-plus years ago, the land was first utilized for a baseball field and then for a gristmill operation. In 1918, the space was transformed into a clothing factory, which operated through 1987.
Throughout the years, the factory was home to such operations as G&H Manufacturing Co., Morganstern Pants Co., Rappahannock Pants Factory and Fredericksburg Shirt Factory. According to local lore, the factory at one point produced clothing for the always colorfully dressed and world-renowned pianist Liberace. In its heyday, the space employed upwards of 500 locals.
In the late 1980s and early ’90s, the factory shuttered and local developer Hunter Greenlaw Jr. converted it into 11 unique townhomes. At 524 Hanover St., remnants of the original factory—including brick walls, vaulted pine ceilings and beams—remain.
Its most recent owner was celebrated artist Farzin Sadeghi, who was also a renowned local civil engineer, humanist and horticulturist. Sadeghi’s work was generally inspired by Sufi lyric poetry and the painting style of his Persian ancestors. A bench is dedicated to the artist within Mill Race Common’s grounds.
Entering the community, you’re immediately charmed by its creative vibe. The intimate courtyard community of luxury townhomes is reminiscent of what you’d widely find in Georgetown, clad with old brick and stucco abodes.
Its time-tested Southern charm at its absolute finest.
A meticulously crafted brick entryway guides you to the front entrance. Its forest green bordered windows and a bright glass front door call you in.
Inside the three-level home, open spaces abound. On its main level, its kitchen is clad with gleaming wood cabinetry, black appliances, abundant lighting and an adjacent dining area. The principal level also has a half-bath as well as a fireplace for cozy winter evenings.
One master bedroom suite isn’t enough in this home—there are two that boast new wood flooring. The upper loft master bedroom features newly installed, deck-mounted skylights as well as solar-powered shades, providing the perfect ambiance at day or night. Both the bedroom and the master bath upstairs are freshly painted, have new wallpaper and the bath has a new quartz sink.
Downstairs, in addition to a second master bedroom, you’ll find an open sitting area at the foot of the stairs as well as a laundry room. The laundry room was recently upgraded with Italian contemporary tile flooring.
Two parking spaces convey with the home and the community’s association fees include common area maintenance, water and sewer bills.
“We’ve had two photographers in here recently,” said Brown. “One made the perfect comment of, ‘If you’re looking for a downtown Alexandria vibe in the middle of Fredericksburg, then this is it.’ It’s a perfect fit for someone who is artsy and wants easy access to everything.”
A stone’s throw from Maury Stadium, Mill Race Common is wedged between Hanover Street, Kenmore Avenue and Charlotte Street in downtown Fredericksburg. The home is within a five-block radius of such town favorites as Hurkamp Park, Sedona Taphouse and Sunken Well Tavern.
Beyond its immediate radius, the Fredericksburg VRE Station, the shops along Caroline Street, the University of Mary Washington and Kenmore Park are all within a five-minute walk. Access to Interstate 95 is approximately one mile west and the home falls within the Fredericksburg City Schools district.
“In terms of a financial investment, it really doesn’t get much better than this,” said Brown. “We’ve seen more and more townhouses pop up throughout downtown Fredericksburg, with many going for far more than this one. We’ve even lowered the price recently to get the right buyer in here that much sooner.”
For a showing of 524 Hanover Street, contact Catharine (Cat) Brown with RE/MAX Supercenter at 540/621-5977 or catbrownsells@outlook.com, or James Powell with RE/MAX Supercenter at 540-621-8243 or jamesmichaelpowell@outlook.com. RE/MAX Supercenter has two offices serving the broader region located at 7185 Kings Highway in King George as well as 107 Carter St. in Fredericksburg.
