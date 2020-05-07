Amid the most hectic of global times, a tranquil local refuge awaits the perfect buyer.
As the adage goes, “the world is your oyster.” And with the multifaceted mix of a historic home, lush woods, open cropland and calming water at 815 Buggy Lane in Rochelle, the adage couldn’t ring truer.
In total, more than 270 acres are for sale at a listing price of $1.45 million.
While the acreage may be limited to a number, the picturesque views from this vast and dazzling property are not. Situated at the quiet end of a state road and surrounded by farmland, a stream (aptly called Beautiful Run) stretches along one border of the property and a 2.5-acre pond rests on its southeast corner.
With any moment at 815 Buggy Lane, the Blue Ridge Mountains are right there and waiting to be taken in.
“The views are just spectacular. It’s incredibly peaceful and very private,” said Toni Flory, listing agent of the property and broker/owner of United Country Piedmont Real Estate. “It offers so much and there are several different potential buyers I could see going for this.”
Flory has worked in real estate for 20-plus years, specializing in the Northern Piedmont region of Virginia. She is a true lifestyle Realtor, focused on farms, land and recreational property. She carries a degree in agriculture from Virginia Tech and, among her diverse community endeavors, serves on Culpeper County’s Agricultural and Forestal District Advisory Committee.
United Country has specialized in rural real estate nationally since 1925 and currently boasts more than 500 offices and 5,000 real estate specialists across four continents. Its Realtree operations focus on existing and prospective hunting properties.
As for the potential buyers, Flory envisions for 815 Buggy Lane, they all have a distinct, common thread.
“This will really speak to someone that truly wants a retreat,” she said. “It’s the perfect place to go and get out of the city.”
Anchoring the vast acreage is a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home with approximately 3,000 square feet of living space. Its original components date back to 1809 and a modern addition was made to the back of the home in recent years.
Like so many treasured residences throughout the region, this one has quite the history. According to the historical book “Madison County Homes” by Vee Dove, it was originally built by John Stockdell. To this day, an inscription of “J.S. 1809” may be seen cut into a brick on its east chimney.
Throughout the years, the home has changed hands among a handful of notable local residents, including the likes of the celebrated retired Army Lt. Col. Richard Weaver Walrond III.
Today, Flory describes the 200-plus year-old residence as “livable but possibly requiring some updating.” She notes the fascinating features at its core, including four fireplaces, built-in cabinets in its living room as well as detailed, customized woodwork throughout.
The home also has an unfinished basement. With a bit of restorative work and retouching throughout, the one-of-a-kind house may easily be brought back to prime condition.
“The original features carry so much history and are certainly worth working with to ultimately make your own,” said Flory. “I can’t wait to see what happens here in its next chapter.”
In addition to the principal home, which is currently uninhabited, the property has two other existing structures—an equipment shed and a shop/storage building.
“Both structures are in very good condition,” said Flory. “The equipment shed could be easily converted into a bunkhouse, where an owner may store hunting equipment, an ATV and more for outdoor adventures.”
On the hunting front, Madison County is a true paradise, with plenty of bear, turkey and small game. Fun fact: In 2017, Madison entered the record books for having one of the biggest bucks harvested on record—a massive 14-pointer.
While the property’s expansive woodlands and diverse habitat make for superior hunting grounds, there are several outdoorsy directions one may take.
Its most recent owners, who have kept the estate in the family since 1949, utilized the property as a dairy farm. The space may also be optimal for a horse farm, with seamless access to a number of local horse shows and amenities for enthusiasts.
There are a number of attractions nearby, spanning Shenandoah National Park, wineries, breweries, restaurants, grocery stores and shopping areas. James Madison’s Montpelier—the fourth U.S. president’s home and vast estate—is just a 15-minute drive away.
A number of major roads—including U.S. 15, 29 and 33 as well as Interstate 64—are easily accessible. The Buggy Lane property is approximately 20 minutes from the towns of Madison and Orange and is 40 minutes from Charlottesville, 90 minutes from Richmond and two hours from Washington, D.C.
“While it is extremely private and secluded, it is also very easy to get to all this region has to offer,” said Flory. “For the weekend escape or perhaps a full-time residence, it has it all.”
For prospective families, the property is served by Madison County Public Schools, including Waverly Yowell Elementary School, William H. Wetsel Middle School and Madison County High School. Woodberry Forest School and Grymes Memorial School, both private entities, are located within 10 miles of the home.
