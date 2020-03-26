If houses could talk, 812 Weedon St. in Fredericksburg might say, “Thanks for making these 100-year-old bones feel young again,”—the thanks going to local contractor John Mersiovsky, who took a forlorn-looking structure and gave it new life and a handsome, new Craftsman-style look, inside and out.
Built in 1919, the house is described by Mersiovsky as a four-square, with four rooms built over four rooms. That floorplan has been updated with the shifting and removal of certain walls, and construction of a 1,100-square-foot two-story addition, plus new porches on the front and side. Incorporated into the addition but not part of the finished square footage, is a one-car garage.
“With all new plumbing, electric and HVAC, this is a mechanically new house with old house charm,” Mersiovsky said. “The old plaster lathe walls came out and it was completely gutted, down to the subfloor, studs and joists.”
In its remodeled and expanded form, the house has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a half bath. It has 3,050 square feet of finished living space on two levels. With the house now move-in ready, Mersiovsky has listed it with Tracy Miller of Keller Williams Capital Properties in Stafford. The asking price is $820,000.
Mersiovsky has more than 35 years of experience in the construction business, and his company, Mersiovsky Construction Services LLC, is a family affair. He teams up on projects with his son, Scott, and wife Lynda handles the interior design, including colors, lighting fixtures and material choices. The company generally builds a couple of new houses a year, and devotes the balance of its time to remodeling projects.
The work done on 812 Weedon St. represents more of a transformation than a remodeling project. The small front porch was removed and replaced with a deep, full-width porch with a red, standing-seam metal roof supported by tapered, Craftsman-style columns mated to stone bases. The floor is wood-look Trex composite decking and the ceiling is beadboard with recessed lighting. PVC railings and balusters mean little maintenance required. The porch by itself gives the house a fresh, updated appearance.
The greige HardiPlank siding and contrasting white Craftsman-style window and door frames contribute to the new look. The new windows have a gridless lower sash and three-pane upper sash in the Craftsman style.
The main entry opens to a foyer and main level with its original hardwood flooring that’s been lightly refinished and looks great. Where particular planks needed to be replaced, Mersiovsky found salvaged wood that was a dead-ringer for the original, and he found enough to use it in the addition, as well.
Doorways into rooms to the right and left of the main entry have been enlarged with arched openings, the arches becoming a theme continued elsewhere. To the right is a parlor or small living room that is typical of such floorplans.
One structural change was to move the parlor’s back wall and heavy pocket doors a couple of feet forward in order to enlarge the family room behind it. With the new wall and track system, the previously balky pocket doors now open and close smoothly and easily.
The ceilings are 10 feet on the main level and 9 feet upstairs. Crown molding is found throughout, with a wide, two-part variety used in several rooms.
The old fireplace in the family room was replaced with a new natural gas model that promises to add warmth to a family’s holiday celebrations.
The two former rooms to the left of the foyer have been combined to create a new and attractive kitchen with dining area. The new kitchen features a 4-foot-by-10-foot granite covered island filled with storage drawers, granite counters, a commercial-grade KitchenAid stainless steel appliance package and upgraded off-white, soft-close cabinetry. Toward the front of the space is plenty of room for a dining table and chairs.
An old, unsalvagable rear addition was demolished and replaced with the new, two-story addition. The main level of the addition includes a home office, a spacious pantry, a powder room with vessel sink and access to the new and insulated garage, which has a black carriage-house style door.
Upstairs are four bedrooms, including the master suite, with huge walk-in closet, that occupies the upper level of the rear addition. The master bathroom has dual quartz vanities, tile shower with seating and glass door, and a separate soaking tub.
A guest bedroom has its own private bathroom, and two secondary bedrooms share a third full bathroom. All have walk-in closets. Also up here is a nice-sized laundry room with granite folding counter and sink.
There is no basement, but there is abundant storage space throughout the house. The house is served by an efficient, dual-zone HVAC system and a tankless instant hot water system.
During the project, Mersiovsky consolidated utilities to one side of the house and buried cables. In addition to the garage, there is space for off-street parking for several vehicles.
Mersiovsky said the company and his subcontractors will now be turning their attention to construction of two new homes with first-floor master suites near Kenmore Avenue and Charlotte Street.
