It’s all about porch living with this 1,963 square foot farmhouse design. No. 929-1062 from ePlans.com.
A breezeway provides a covered transition from the two-car garage (with a bonus room available for later expansion upstairs) into the main home.
Skylights and a bay window make the breakfast nook bright and cheerful.
French doors create seamless indoor-outdoor living between the great room and rear patio/deck.
Located on the main level, the private master suite showcases a walk-in closet and easy access to the rear deck.
Upstairs, you will find two more bedrooms and a bathroom.
To build this home, you can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free 866/228-0193 or visiting ePlans.com/HouseOfTheWeek. Enter the design number to locate the plan and view more images and details.
At ePlans.com/HouseOfTheWeek, you can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections, or use the search filters to help you find exactly what you want from over 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit personal preferences.
Printed with permission by Hanley–Wood LLC. All rights reserved.
