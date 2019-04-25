The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services offers the following suggestions for using pesticides safely around the home and garden:
- Read and follow the label. The label is the law.
- Identify the pest
before
- you buy a pesticide. This will help you pick the pesticide that will work best for your specific issue.
- Only buy the amount you need. Bigger isn’t always better.
- Beware of “home brews” to treat for pests. The Internet contains a lot of good information but these products have not undergone scientific review and may do more harm than good.
Consult your local office of Virginia Cooperative Extension. They have a wealth of information and you can find an office near you at ext.vt.edu. Just click on the “local offices” tab.
If your pest issue continues or you would prefer not to do it yourself, consider hiring a licensed pesticide business.
For a list of licensed pesticide businesses in Virginia, visit vdacs.virginia.gov/pesticide-business-license.shtml.