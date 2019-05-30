A contemporary layout encourages movement and a sense of community throughout the main living areas in this home design, No. 929-1074 from ePlans.com.
Bright and airy, the kitchen is loaded with features. The open space and eating bar provide ample opportunities for entertaining friends and family.
Conveniently located to the right of the floor plan (away from the other bedrooms), the master suite offers homeowners extra privacy.
A flexible bedroom/study has its own bath and could be used as a guest suite, home office, or extra bedroom.
Owners will fall for the vast outdoor living space (which features a screen porch, patio, and covered porch).
To build this home, you can order a complete set of construction documents
At ePlans.com/HouseOfTheWeek, you can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections, or use the search filters to help you find exactly what you want from over 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit personal preferences.
