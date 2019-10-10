Kitchens can make or break a home. This one? Part of plan no. 923-122 from ePlans.com? Magnificent.

The island seats six people, so you can fit a whole party here without breaking a sweat.

Let guests wander into the great room, and then out to the grilling porch.

The guest suite is ready for longer visits.

Cozy up next to the fireplace in the vaulted great room.

To build this home, you can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free 866/228-0193 or visiting ePlans.com/HouseOfTheWeek. Enter the design number to locate the plan and view more images and details.

At ePlans.com/HouseOfTheWeek, you can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections, or use the search filters to help you find exactly what you want from over 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit personal preferences.

Printed with permission by Hanley–Wood LLC. All rights reserved.

Get our House & Home Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments