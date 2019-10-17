This fresh modern farmhouse, No. 430-197 from ePlans.com, offers an open layout and outdoor living (note the multiple sets of French doors connecting the main living area to the rear porch).
A large veranda in front adds style and greets guests.
Tucked away to the left of the floor plan, the master suite enjoys privacy and sports a spacious walk-in closet.
Other highlights we love: the cozy fireplace in the great room, walk-in pantry, and the cool mudroom area (with lockers!).
To build this home, you can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free 866/228-0193 or visiting ePlans.com/HouseOfTheWeek. Enter the design number to locate the plan and view more images and details.
At ePlans.com/HouseOfTheWeek, you can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections, or use the search filters to help you find exactly what you want from over 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit personal preferences.
Printed with permission by Hanley–Wood LLC. All rights reserved.
