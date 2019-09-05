With the modern farmhouse style quickly becoming one of the most popular design styles, this home plan, No. 1070-10 from ePlans.com is right on trend.
Inside, the family room is connected to the casual dining space and kitchen.
A den on the first floor could work well as a home office, guest room, study, or playroom.
Owners will love the privacy of their master suite located to the right of the floor plan.
A rear covered patio is the perfect place for homeowners to hang with friends and family when the weather is nice.
Upstairs boasts two bedrooms, two baths, and a bonus space.
To build this home, you can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free 866/228-0193 or visiting ePlans.com/HouseOfTheWeek. Enter the design number to locate the plan and view more images and details.
At ePlans.com/HouseOfTheWeek, you can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections, or use the search filters to help you find exactly what you want from over 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit personal preferences.
Printed with permission by Hanley–Wood LLC. All rights reserved.
Guy J. Mussey is an agent in Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Stafford County office, specializing in environmental horticulture. Phone 540/658-8000; fax 540/658-8006; email gmussey@vt.edu.
