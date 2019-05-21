Beth Skewis is holding lettered flash cards in front of a small dog, asking the pooch to arrange them in correct order.
She makes eye contact with Jackson, mentally willing him to tune out everything else. Then she spreads out five cards between her hands and tells the dog to spell the word, SPLAT, clearly enunciating every sound.
Jackson hesitates for a second—there is a camera on him, after all, and everyone knows that dogs and children sometimes freeze in front of an audience. He paws at her hand, she encourages him again, and in a split second, Jackson delicately grabs the cards, one by one, is his mouth, “S,” then “P,” followed by an “L,” “A” and “T.”
Is it a trick? Does Skewis arrange letters in the same order for each demonstration? Or has she somehow led Jackson with a look of her eyes or the tilt of her head?
Kim Frazier, director of Blue Gray Therapy Dogs, of which Skewis and Jackson are members, gives a resounding “no” to all of the above.
“I’ve seen him in action too many times for it to be a coincidence or a fluke,” Frazier said. “Jackson is a special dog.”
Skewis recognized that the moment she saw him as a pup, rescued from a West Virginia shelter being investigated for abuse.
Skewis is 54, lives in Spotsylvania County and has raised breeds from “min pins,” or miniature pinschers, to strong-willed Chesapeake Bay retrievers and plenty more in between. She’s also the manager of a Stafford County PetSmart. One look at Jackson—a mixture of keeshond, dachshund and pug—and Skewis was almost barking with joy.
“I’ve had dogs all my life, and I have never had a dog like this,” she said. “He is such a gift, and I don’t know how much time I have with him, so I want to share him with others as long as I can.”
IT ALL ADDS UP
Skewis and Jackson, who’s 8 1/2, frequently visit local schools, nursing homes and hospitals. The dog is as comfortable listening to a student with special needs read to him about who put the cookies in the cookie jar as he is performing in a packed gym.
“Every time he comes, he’s very friendly and just a calm dog,” said Karla Edwards, youth director of the after-school program at the Massad branch of the Rappahannock YMCA. “You can tell that he’s not afraid. The kids don’t scare him. He just does his thing.”
Things can get loud when dozens of students surround him and their chatter echoes off the gym’s high ceiling. Despite the distractions, Jackson points to the correct picture when Skewis asks him which one is the pencil or the correct word—home, church or YMCA—when asked where he is.
Jackson also can add. Skewis asks a person to pick any two numbers, between two and five, then presents the mathematical problem to the dog. She ask, “What’s three plus four?” and he paws her wrist seven times.
She pauses for a moment when he finishes, asks him if that’s his final answer, and then beams with delight at his talents before giving Jackson a pat and a treat.
“I feel like she works a lot with him, and that’s why he can do the things he does,” Edwards said.
A ‘BONDED TEAM’
Partnership is key to a good therapy team, said Frazier, who screens canines before they’re certified and approved to visit facilities where calmness and adaptability are the cat’s meow.
“Jackson and Beth are one of my best therapy dog pairs,” she said. “They are an extremely bonded team, and Jackson will do everything he can to do what Beth wants.”
Frazier doesn’t know too many dogs that would be agreeable to “driving” a Barbie car, not just a short distance, but an entire parade route. Jackson did just that during the Fredericksburg Christmas Parade last year.
As Skewis’ husband, Dave, operated the remote controls, Jackson sat upright and kept his paws on the wheel of a blue plastic Corvette as it pulled a wagon with cardboard cutouts of therapy dogs.
Jackson cruised all the way to victory lane. Frazier is certain he’s the reason Blue Gray won first place.
But just as unusual as his behind-the-wheel talents are the looks on his face. Skewis made a video of all the people watching as the group left the parking garage and headed to the parade. Jackson cut them a look as if to say, “What, you’ve never seen a dog drive before?”
Someone suggested that Jackson might have been a human in another life, and Skewis has thought the same thing herself.
“I look at him and say, ‘Who are you, and why have you attached yourself to me?’ ” she said.
‘GOOD AMBASSADOG’
Studies have shown that playing with or petting an animal can increase levels of the stress-reducing hormone oxytocin and decrease production of the stress hormone cortisol, according to the website SmartAnimal.org. The hormonal changes can improve physical health—and help a nervous child feel more relaxed about reading aloud.
That happens regularly at Elite Academy, a private school for special needs students in Spotsylvania County. Skewis and Jackson visit several times a month and students can choose to read to the dog or just relax with him.
“A lot of our kids won’t read at all because they’re way below grade level, but they read to Jackson because they know he won’t judge them,” said Vicki Bennett, assistant principal at Elite. “Or they don’t have to read at all. There’s no stress, no pressure and that’s just what these kids need in their lives.”
It was at the academy that Skewis first noticed Jackson’s link to letters. A middle-school student asked what good it did to read to the dog, and Skewis responded that the student was helping Jackson learn the alphabet.
The student wanted proof. Skewis happened to have Cheez-It crackers with letters on them, and she put two in front of Jackson and asked him to pick out the “B.” No one was more surprised than she was when he got it right, so when she couldn’t find the lettered cheese crackers anymore, she started putting letters on Post-it notes.
The two worked on identifying them, for 2 1/2 years, and Skewis got bored. She wondered if he could spell his own name, and within two months, he had put the letters together.
“It was like we had broken a code,” and suddenly, the letters made sense in his head, she said. “I thought it would take a couple years.”
She used the same techniques a teacher would use with a beginning reader, Frazier said.
“He’s a really good ‘ambassadog’ for therapy work,” said Frazier, whose group has more than 100 teams that provide stress-free zones at high schools and colleges before exams or busy corporations any time. “The stuff that she has gotten him to do is absolutely wonderful.”
More information about Blue Gray Therapy Dogs is available online or by emailing BlueGrayTherapy@aol.com.