When I was growing up, there was a dark brown pony named Pedro that grazed for years in the pasture next door.
I always assumed that Pedro belonged to Old Man Jim Hawkins, who owned the adjoining farm, but later I learned that the pony actually belonged to Hawkins’ granddaughter.
The pony had been a Christmas gift for the little girl, who told me that her grandfather actually walked the animal into her living room on Christmas morning.
Bringing a pony —even a Christmas gift pony—into someone’s living room seems a bit out of the ordinary, but that was the way Jim Hawkins operated. He was something else.
Hawkins was a self-made man who worked hard and put together a sizeable fortune. He had farms, race horses, a trucking company (the front of his trucks said “Here comes Hawkins” with “There goes Hawkins” printed on the rear), a meat market and a garbage disposal contract with the Pentagon. He opened a public swimming pool and even started Culpeper’s first rental car business.
During the period from 1925 until 1960, this man was into almost everything from which he could squeeze a dollar.
He had a wife at home and a girlfriend on the other side of town and he made no secret about his love life. But while not totally acceptable in those times, such affairs were tolerated. Wealthy men often had younger girlfriends. It seemed to be one of the benefits of having money.
Hawkins was the epitome of the wild and crazy guy. In his day, he must have been a man among men and in his 60s, he was still as strong as a bull.
He had a growling, gruff voice that shouted orders that he expected to be obeyed. If he liked you, there was nothing he wouldn’t do for you. But anyone who crossed him was in for it.
I don’t recall ever seeing Hawkins (his real name was Adolphus Wise and no one ever knew how he got the nickname “Jim”) when he was not wearing a starched white shirt, a tie and suit pants (his suit coat was always near). Even on the hottest summer afternoons, he walked around the farm dressed as a businessman.
He drove a white and blue Lincoln, a vehicle befitting his business status, and owned a huge Great Dane, which lived with his farm tenants.
Everyone who came in contact with Old Jim had a story about him. The late John Marshall Clark, who worked for Hawkins as a boy, remembered a day when one of the farm workers got a wagon stuck in a swampy area and the team of mules hitched to it just couldn’t pull it out.
Hawkins heard the commotion from the barn, about 100 yards away, and started cussing. He grabbed a pitchfork and headed down toward the stuck wagon growling something about “those damn mules” as he went.
According to Clark, the mules heard him coming and got so frightened that they found extra strength somewhere and jerked that wagon out of the mud and took off before Old Jim was halfway there.
There was a time when his wife wanted a new house and found a picture of one she liked in the Sears and Roebuck catalog (yes, Sears actually sold houses back in the 1930s). Hawkins ordered the material and the plans but decided to innovate. When he finished, the Sears and Roebuck house had turned into a big rock castle, complete with a dungeon.
Hawkins even tried his hand at politics, running for the House of Delegates in 1939. He told the voters that he was a man of the people who had been educated in the “school of hard knocks.”
Taking a page out of Abe Lincoln’s playbook, he said that he had been born in a log cabin and thus billed himself as “Log Cabin Hawkins.”
He was a man ahead of his time, campaigning on free school books for children, eliminating the poll tax and increasing teachers’ salaries.
He placed ads in newspapers that he wrote himself, long rambling sentences that sounded like Old Jim fussing at the Republicans down at the general store.
Washington, Chicago and New York newspapers picked up on the “Log Cabin Hawkins” campaign, but Jim still lost the election. He never ran again.
As I said, Hawkins was a wild and crazy guy. Once when I was target practicing in the backyard with my .22 rifle, Jim stopped his old Lincoln and cussed me a blue streak, telling me that one of my shots might injure one of his racehorses.
A month later, when the groundhogs got in his tenant’s garden, he stopped by again and offered me $1 for every groundhog I killed in a plot of ground that was a mere 50 yards from his stable. We were best buddies after that.
One of his businesses was transporting milk (in 10-gallon cans) for area farmers. When one of his customer’s barns caught on fire, Jim raced to the scene, passing a fire truck en route. He got a traffic ticket for that, but wormed his way out of a conviction when he got to court. It was said that the judge was one of his buddies.
Hawkins was one of a bygone breed, a self-made man with little education but plenty of good ideas, a man who was willing to work hard and was not afraid to risk it all and start over if necessary.
He was one of a kind. You had to know Old Jim to appreciate him.