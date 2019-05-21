ATLANTA—Fifteen chefs from Virginia will take guests “Off The Eaten Path” during the ninth annual Atlanta Food & Wine Festival. The epicurean adventure runs from May 30 to June 2, where attendees from across the country will come together to enjoy the dishes and spirits of the South. One of those chefs will be Joy Crump of FOODE and Mercantile from Fredericksburg. Other Virginia chefs will come from Arlington, Bristol, Richmond, Roanoke, Paris and Stauton.
The event will include over 150 chefs, sommeliers and mixologists from Texas to the District of Columbia. This year, talent will spotlight off-the-grid foodie destinations, rising culinary stars and more.
“Atlanta Food & Wine is proud to represent some of the top culinary names from across the Southeast. Once again, we have a diverse lineup of chefs, sommeliers, and mixologists, and we can’t wait to highlight their creativity and expertise with attendees,” said Atlanta Food & Wine Festival Co-Founder Elizabeth Feichter. “As Atlantans, and food lovers, we’re looking forward to hosting not only our visiting talent but all of our guests traveling in for the Festival later this month.”
Atlanta Food & Wine Festival carries an extensive catalogue of programs and events where guests can eat, drink and learn about the South’s rich food and beverage traditions from the region’s best talent. Virginia plays a big role in these traditions, and can be seen represented through the weekend’s full roster of classes, dinners and events.
For the full lineup, visit atlfoodandwinefestival.com. For those traveling from out of town, the Festival will be headquartered at the Loews Hotel in Midtown Atlanta. Reservations can be made by calling the hotel directly and referring to the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival Room Block. For more information on travel and lodging, visit atlfoodandwinefestival.com/travel.
—Atlanta Food & Wine Festival