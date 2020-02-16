School Counselor Sarah Ritchie was “living the dream” last week at King George Elementary School as her enthusiasm for an ongoing project that sparks acts of kindness was spreading.
She was excited that her celebrity mentor, Leon Logothetis, was able to squeeze in a visit to the school as part of his participation in a Fredericksburg conference. Logothetis is global adventurer and motivational speaker who has been traveling the world, inspiring people, after he gave up a job as a London broker.
Ritchie has watched his Netflix series, “The Kindness Diaries,” and been moved by the way he both gives and receives help. As a traveler, he relies on the kindness of strangers to provide him room and board, and as a philanthropist, he gives life-changing gifts to good Samaritans he meets along the way.
She wrote him last summer and invited him to visit King George County. She was “ecstatic” that her fan letter produced results, and his visit included two assemblies and a small workshop with students selected to be “kindness ambassadors.”
“This day has been a dream come true,” Ritchie gushed.
“She’s been talking about this for months,” added fellow counselor Bryon School. He wasn’t as familiar with Logothetis’ work, but Ritchie’s zeal rubbed off on him. “She definitely sparked an interest.”
That interest carried over to students, who already had been working on ways to be kinder to each other and their families. She put together a hallway bulletin board filled with their drawings and descriptions.
Some students said they helped classmates or siblings with homework or stood up for those being bullied. Others said they helped parents get dinner ready or just gave a friend a hug.
Some regularly reached out to special needs students, without being asked to do so, said Dustin Pifer, a resource teacher for gifted students.
One kindergartner pledged to not put boogers on others, Ritchie said.
During Logothetis’ workshop with 31 children, who were selected from kindergarten through sixth grade for their kindness qualities, he led exercises in which he asked them to describe various feelings.
When someone is kind, “you get this warm, fuzzy feeling, and it makes you feel good inside,” said Abigail Dunn, a fifth grader.
At the other extreme, knowing that someone else is hurting made fourth grader Alexandra Patla feel “like I had part of their pain.”
“Wow,” Logothetis responded, explaining that Alexandra had “brilliantly” defined the word “empathy.”
“That’s the secret source of kindness,” he added. “Have empathy and cause no more pain.”
He asked students in the workshop who would like to form a kindness club, and every hand in the room went up. When he asked which of the teachers would be the “chief kindness officer,” Ritchie’s hand shot up with the same enthusiasm.
Logothetis tasked the students with finding one child that day who was alone, then offering to be his or her friend, have lunch together or hang out at the playground. He also asked them to write down ideas for projects they could do in their new club.
Suggestions ranged from a challenge in which students complete 100 acts of kindness to cards, journals and posters that emphasize ways to be nice.
Creating a “kindness club” can impact a school’s culture, Logothetis said, adding that King George students already seemed tuned in to the concept. “I thought they were very receptive.”
Social worker Meg Campell has seen the same. “You can hear kids talking about it, saying so-and-so was kind to me or they did this today,” she said. “It really brings everybody together.”
Sixth grader Peyton Hines would agree. In her definition of kindness, she wrote that by being kind, “you changed somebody’s life.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.