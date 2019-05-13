STAFF REPORT
Rappahannock Community College’s Rappahannock Institute for Lifelong Learning will explore local history’s important figures and events as Virginia celebrates 400 years.
Robert Teagle, education director and curator at the Foundation for Historic Christ Church and Museum in Weems, will bring to life Virginia in 1619. Class participants will examine the events that made 1619 a landmark year in Virginia, including the meeting of the first representatives of the assembly in the New World, arrival of the first Africans and recruitment of English women to the colony. “Virginia in 1619—Celebrating 400 Years” will take place on May 29, June 5 and June 12 from 1–3 p.m. at Historic Christ Church and Museum in Weems.
Other classes in June will focus on two of Virginia’s civil rights leaders, Julius Rosenwald and Robert Russa Moton.
Rosenwald was a philanthropist who aided in the advancement of education for African Americans in the U.S. but especially in Virginia’s Middle Peninsula. Wesley Wilson, a recognized Civil War Historian, will explore Rosenwald’s life and his impact on the local area. “Julius Rosenwald: Businessman and Philanthropist” will be presented June 4, June 11 and June 18 on RCC’s Glenns campus from 1–3 p.m.
“Robert Russa Moton: The Life and Legacy of America’s Forgotten Civil Rights Leader,” led by Brian McGovern, author of a full-length biography on Moton and recognized history teacher, will be at Holly Knoll, considered the “cradle” of the modern civil rights movement, on June 19 and 26 from 1–3 p.m. Walk in Moton’s footsteps, learn about his early years as the son of former slaves, becoming an informal adviser to U.S. presidents and his persecution by the KKK.
Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $35 for each class, is required. For more information or to register, go to rappahannock.edu/foundation/lifelong-learning, call 804/333-6824 or e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
