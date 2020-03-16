When they first met 50 years ago, they were 13 or 14 years old, teen boys seeking an enlightening adventure among the power brokers of Virginia, a measure of independence and a couple of months off from school.
Their stint as pages at Virginia’s General Assembly proved to be something even more: a singular experience that connected them forever and keeps them coming back, as more than a dozen did recently for a reunion of the 1970 class of House of Delegates pages.
The stories started to flow as they gathered on a Friday morning in the Old House Chamber, a few steps from Houdon’s famous statue of George Washington in the rotunda: playing basketball with the Holton kids at the Executive Mansion, visiting the tunnels beneath the Capitol, making an appointment for a sit-down meeting to chat about politics with the lieutenant governor.
I asked if anyone had memories of any particularly strange incidents from the old days.
Drew Hutcheson, now an attorney in Alexandria, said some of them found an unlocked door to the attic and walked out on a plank so they could peer down—very carefully—through the glass dome into the rotunda and look onto the top of Washington’s head.
“That’s crazy,” I said.
“It was crazy,” Hutcheson replied with a laugh, “but you asked.”
Bill Oglesby, a 1970 Senate page who has come to be included in the regular reunions of the class of House pages, said he was thinking on the drive into the city on Friday how he probably didn’t appreciate at the time how his turn as a page was such a “life-changing event.”
“But it really was,” said Oglesby, now an associate professor at VCU’s Richard T. Robertson School of Media and Culture. “It was one of those defining moments that when you get old enough to look back with some perspective, you realize what a real moment that was.”
Nowadays, legislative pages are girls and boys and must be 13 or 14 years old. Their duties include running errands, answering phones and other general office duties.
The first record of pages—though they were adults back then—appears in Senate and House journals around 1850, according to an online history on a Senate page website, but there is indication that pages might have been used in colonial times.
Former pages are invited to return to the Capitol, usually on Martin Luther King Jr. Day each January, to walk the halls and reminisce. However, the 1970 class of House pages—there were 25 House pages that year, and 10 in the Senate—has taken that a step further. They held a reunion to celebrate their 20th anniversary in 1990 and another one every five years since.
Hutcheson, one of the ringleaders of this year’s reunion, recalled that at the 1990 gathering, Oglesby, then a reporter for Richmond’s WWBT, covered the event and interviewed a young page at the time.
“Bill asked if he thought they [the group of young pages] might look like us in 20 years,” Hutcheson said. “His response was, ‘Maybe they’ll invent a pill by then.’”
There has been no pill invention, but the old jokes keep coming. Seated in the gallery above the House chamber early Friday afternoon, the group was formally introduced to the full House (and onlooking pages) by Del. Paul Krizek, D-Fairfax, who asked them to stand, offered a generous welcome and then wryly added, “For you young pages on the floor today, this is your future.”
Everyone laughed, especially the aging pages in the gallery.
In fact, Krizek wasn’t even 9 years old when the 1970 class of pages were prowling the halls of the Capitol.
“We used to have delegates introduce us who were there when we were pages,” Hutcheson said of past reunions, “but sadly there are none of them left.”
Fifty years will do that. But one person who was there then and is still there is Richmond Times–Dispatch senior photographer Bob Brown, whose first year covering the General Assembly was 1970. He was there again Friday to shoot the picture that accompanies this column.
Hutcheson said he and his peers remember Brown and took special notice of any newspeople with cameras.
“We were shameless about getting Bob to take our picture,” he said, “and we were pros at carrying coffee behind the TV cameras to get on the news every night.”
Make no mistake, however: They worked long, hard hours. Principal among their duties, in the days before the digital age, was constantly updating their delegate or senator’s “bill books” of legislation pending before the General Assembly.
Besides working for several delegates or senators, they also were assigned to a committee or two to handle other sorts of clerical or gofer duties. They also were expected to be on the floor of each chamber during session to be ready to jump to action for errands—to fetch papers or deliver messages or to run over to Chicken’s, the old Capitol lunch counter, and pick up sandwiches for the elected officials.
They wanted the job for a variety of reasons: Some had older friends who had served as pages and they thought it sounded fun; and some very much liked the idea of having a couple of months out of school, even though they had to catch up on missed work on their own and had to do homework every night after their page duties were done—either at the old Capitol Hotel (in the 700 block of East Grace Street where the federal courthouse now stands) or at home, if they lived in the Richmond area.
Some, such as Ben Dendy, were already involved in politics when they arrived at the Capitol. Growing up in a family where politics was discussed often, Dendy volunteered in Democrat William C. Battle’s campaign for governor in 1969, and in the process worked on behalf of J. Sargeant Reynolds, who was running for lieutenant governor. Dendy was 13.
Battle lost (to Republican A. Linwood Holton), Reynolds won and Dendy went on to become a page the following year. That same year, there was race for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate. Dendy wasn’t sure who to support, so he sought the counsel of the lieutenant governor.
“I had a heightened view of my involvement,” Dendy said with a smile, but Reynolds more than humored him, set up an appointment and spent an hour talking to him about the Senate race.
“I’ll never forget, and it really did shape my life,” Dendy said of the way Reynolds treated him.
Dendy went into politics, serving as a senior staff member for two governors, and is now president of a Richmond lobbying firm. He said he also thinks of Reynolds whenever a young person wants to talk to him.
Other pages from the 1970 class (some also served as pages during the 1971 session) went on to become attorneys, physicians and businessmen. Amir Pishdad Jr. became a Navy SEAL. Paul Mitchell drives an 18-wheeler.
“We just loved each other,” said Mitchell, who grew up in Powhatan and followed in the footsteps of his older brother, Tim, who also was a page. “We had great adventures. We were trying to do our jobs well, but have a lot of fun at the same time.”
The 1970 class forged the sort of bond that keeps them coming back for these reunions, some at great distances. Pishdad traveled from Florida; Richard Rainey, a retired pediatrician, from Idaho, by way of his other home on the Northern Neck.
Part of it was the shared experience of being thrust into the middle of legislative sausage-making—at 13 or 14—swirling all around them: the floor sessions, the debates, the interactions with veteran elected officials and staffers many decades older who provided daily history lessons, said Chip Mann, now a public affairs consultant who went on to work in politics at the state and national level, serving as a political appointee (by President George H.W. Bush) in the Department of Education.
“It was a prep school for politics,” Mann said. He and his fellow pages “kept their eyes open and watched and learned.”
