EVERY Saturday morning this past April, when my wife was catching up on well-deserved rest after our daughter Effie began sleeping through the night, I’d quietly whisk the baby out of her crib at 8 a.m. and secure her in the jogging stroller, the one we couldn’t afford if not for its prior life as a beat-up floor model at buybuy Baby.
Seven or eight minutes later, the scene would come into focus on the horizon as we approached Amelia Street.
We have an idyllic farmers’ market here in Fredericksburg. Situated near the center of downtown on two bisecting streets (Prince Edward and George) and bordering Hurkamp Park, it’s two blocks of uninterrupted open-air commerce.
Since moving back to Fredericksburg in 2016, my wife and I professed a simple credo: If you knocked out the farmers market by 9 a.m., the weekend was your oyster. A coffee date? Antiquing? Anything was possible.
In the before times, tents housing vegetables, flowers and soaps overlapped such that it gave the impression of walking under a continuous canopy. You felt bilked out of an essential Saturday morning ritual if you didn’t browse the entire run of offerings.
I jogged past it this morning, which just happened to be the third Saturday in April. In a world without COVID-19, it would’ve been opening day.
But the only vestige of frivolity was a lone masked vendor, peddling produce to a few anxious customers. (The nearby sight of rubble where the old Free Lance–Star once stood did little to quell my negativity). On its website, the Fredericksburg Farmers Market has announced that it will delay the start of its 2020 season until May 9 and then only “with social distancing procedures in place.”
In the meantime, I find myself missing tomatoes and bunches of basil. I miss the heads of purple cabbage, their loose inner leaves bound for a buttermilk slaw. And I miss the opportunity to brush up on my conversational Spanish (not in a patronizing way but as an earnest act of human connection).
Speaking of connections, you never knew who you’d encounter at the farmers market. I frequently encountered Stafford County sports founding father Jimmy Jones on the sidewalk. I cover high school sports (when they’re happening), so it was pretty cool to pick his brain about the football game of the week or story I’d written recently.
At the moment, my relationship with fresh produce is complicated. During quarantine, we’ve limited ourselves to venturing out for groceries once every two weeks, and it’s been slim pickings of late. I tried to sign up for an enticing local-ish subscription service, but the company temporarily halted sign ups due to overwhelming demand.
Clearly perturbed about the lack of herbs in my life, I texted my father-in-law, a retired agronomist, to ask for tips about growing basil seeds from one of those Burpee packages designed to accommodate even the most uninitiated of green thumbs.
I’m still waiting to hear back.
