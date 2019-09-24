Melissa Copeland’s veggie-rich Mexican rice: a meal in itself

“30-min. Frugal Vegan Recipes.” (Page Street Publishing/TNS)

 Page Street Publishing

Melissa Copeland wants to convince you that cooking vegan meals doesn’t mean you’ll have to spend a lot of money or hunt for exotic ingredients. In her new cookbook, “30-Minute Frugal Vegan Recipes,” she offers lots of appealing dishes that are inexpensive, flavorful and simple to prepare.

A native of Canada, Copeland has been living abroad for 15 years and currently is based in Barcelona, Spain. She’s the creator of two popular vegan cooking blogs, The Stingy Vegan and Cilantro & Citronella. She considers herself not just frugal, but actually stingy. “I hate spending money and will go to ridiculous lengths to save a couple of bucks. I was born this way,” she writes in the cookbook’s introduction. She uses spices and cooking techniques from many cultures to ramp up the flavor in her recipes. Among her vegan dishes are Smoky Mushroom Fajitas, Simple Spanish Lentil Stew and Vegetable Singapore Noodles.

This easy recipe for a vegan version of Mexican rice is loaded with veggies and beans. Copeland suggests making a big batch of it to use for multiple meals. It’s filling enough to be a main dish for lunch or dinner, or you can serve it as a side dish.

