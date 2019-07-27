The real lesson from the recent fracas about Mary Washington Healthcare suing patients for unpaid bills is what an unholy and unaffordable mess the whole health care system is.
Just to recap on this story, there was a report in the Journal of the American Medical Association on June 25 about Virginia hospitals suing patients in 2017 and garnishing wages for unpaid medical bills. Mary Washington Healthcare got a bit of a black eye over this as they “sued more patients than any other hospital,” according to a report by National Public Radio.
There were so many that Fredericksburg General District Court set aside the second Friday of the month to hear them all—there were 300 on the day the NPR story reported on.
Mary Washington told The Free Lance–Star it is no worse than other hospitals, who also pursue bad debts. Just rather than outsourcing to a collections agency, it keeps the collections procedure in-house, so it’s the hospital that shows up on court dockets.
Mary Washington says it had made multiple attempts to contact the patients and only went to court as a last resort. And that it offers financial assistance and may even forgive bills of those who are poor and don’t have insurance. The organization’s policy is spelled out on its website, it says.
Nonprofit hospitals
Mary Washington is a nonprofit hospital, which means it doesn’t pay federal, state or local taxes. But often such hospitals do make a profit; it’s just a case of how they distribute it.
Steven Brill in his seminal 2013 article, “Bitter Pill—Why Medical Bills are Killing Us,” notes that Houston’s MD Anderson hospital had an “astounding” profit margin of 26 percent on a revenue of $2.05 billion.
Nonprofits do not have shareholders, however, so to distribute their profits, they find programs to expand or they build. (Brill relates seeing the 1,300-acre, 280-building Texas Medical Center. “The scene looked like Dubai” he says.) According to a recent FLS article by Cathy Dyson, Mary Washington is planning a $12 million expansion of Snowden and they pay large salaries to their corporate officers. (MWH CEO Michael McDermott had a base pay and bonuses for 2017 totaling $1.3 million, and 27 other executives had incomes between $193,175 and $884,171, the FLS reported.)
Also, the bad debts that it writes off count as charitable donations and help to fulfill the charitable requirement nonprofits have to make, to justify the tax breaks they get, the article stated.
Cost of Care
This is all a little bit academic. What bites patients is out-of-pocket costs.
Hospitals charges are determined by the “Chargemaster”—a listing of items billable to a hospital patient.
The charges usually bear no relation to what those services are worth and are usually highly inflated. This accounts for all those egregious stories of the $10 Tylenol pill. Brill tells the story of the “life-saving shot” with a markup of about 400 percent—when a cancer patient at MD Anderson was charged $13,702 for a single dose of a cancer drug that cost the hospital $3,500 to buy.
But the chargemaster pricing doesn’t matter, claims defenders. Insurance is going to discount the charge, and only pay the allowable amount, which is determined by the contract between the insurance company and the hospital.
The Catch-22 about this is the patients who don’t have insurance. They don’t have anyone in their corner. They face the whole, insane, chargemaster price.
As noted, Mary Washington and others offer an automatic discount to the uninsured and/or financial assistance to those having trouble paying, notes Eric Fletcher, senior vice president. The patients they take to court are those who “can pay and should pay,” but don’t, he told the FLS.
David Silverstein, a management consultant in Denver who has a nonprofit focused on helping patients deal with unfair medical bills, has hooked up with Dr. Martin Makary, the lead author of the JAMA study and a surgeon at Johns Hopkins. They have taken to showing up at the Fredericksburg courthouse to advise those being sued.
Despite many of these patients being low-income, Silverstein told the FLS, “I haven’t found one person who says they were the recipient of financial assistance.”
As well as charging these chargemaster prices, other issues that make health care unaffordable are:
More and more insurance policies have crazy-high deductibles. My wife, Paula, has a policy—which is pretty standard—where we have to pay $6,000 before the company pays a penny.
There’s no way to know what your care is going to cost beforehand, so there’s no way to shop around.
Many patients get admitted and sign their lives away in the middle of some medical crisis, so they are not very focused on the small print.
Quite often people fall foul of the “out-of-network” business. They go to an in-network hospital, but the anesthesiologist, or the consulting cardiologist or some other specialist is not in their network—so the insurance won’t pay for that service.
Workers Can’t Afford to Be Sick
Although we are all woop-wooping because the employment rate is at an all-time high, people earning federal minimum wage (which has remained at $7.25 since 2009) or those with low-paying jobs who don’t get health insurance from their workplace just can’t afford to be sick. The JAMA report cites Walmart, Wells Fargo, Amazon and Lowes as the companies whose employees are most likely to get sued for medical bills.
Medical debt has been increasing, the JAMA article notes. For years, medical debt has been the No. 1 reason for people to file bankruptcy according to the National Bankruptcy Forum.
Nonprofit hospitals were designed to be safe havens for people “regardless of one’s race, creed or ability to pay,” Makary told NPR. “They’re supposed to be community institutions.”
I guess, feeling the heat, Mary Washington Healthcare has “decided to suspend the practice of pursuing legal action for unpaid bills”—though some people are not happy it is not dropping the idea altogether.
But this whole circus shows how completely out of control the cost of health care has become. What would happen if defense, law enforcement, education and so on were left to the avarice of private industry?