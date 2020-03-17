Oranges add a citrus sweetness to tangy tomatillo tortilla soup

Tomatillo soup on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Prop styling by Rebecca Buenik.

 Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times

As co-founder of the French Laundry, chef Sally Schmitt is a pioneer of California cuisine. Her tortilla soup reflects her place in the state’s culinary history. By swapping in tomatillos for the more common tomatoes and pairing them with citrus, Schmitt brings bright notes to this soup. Its simplicity highlights the fresh produce and warming comforts of tortillas that thicken and enrich the broth.—Gevevieve Ko

