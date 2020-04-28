Pair these Greek-inspired olive oil cookies with a comfy chair and a hot cup of tea

Cooking has a way of grounding a person in uncertain times, and baking can be especially comforting. That soothing effect is not just in the eating; it’s built into the baking process—the in-the-moment focus needed to measure ingredients, the tactile pleasure of working with the batter, and the homey fragrance that fills the kitchen as the oven does its part.
These scrumptious cookies—my take on the Greek version, Kolourakia Lathiou— offer all of those comforts, in a more healthful way than most other baked goods because they are very lightly sweetened, made with whole wheat flour and contain olive oil rather than butter.
The oil gives the cookie a delightfully crunchy, crumbly texture and subtle savoriness. Seasoned with orange, cinnamon, cloves and a shot of brandy, the cookies’ flavor is warm and fragrant, and a coating of nutty sesame seeds delivers extra substance as well as a festive flair. With so little sugar in them, they could be considered more of a decadent biscuit than a cookie, but if you prefer something a bit sweeter, increase the sugar to half a cup.
Besides enjoying making these, you’ll be glad to have them alongside a mug of coffee or tea, to take the edge off the afternoon.
