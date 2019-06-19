When Kory and Dianna Cookson went to the doctor on a warm November day to confirm they were pregnant with their third child, they hoped for a boy—and the chance to hear his heartbeat.
They got what they wished for, and then some.
The Stafford County couple had agreed that three was the right number of children for them. After Brinley Lou came along in 2013, the mother developed a hormonal disorder that interfered with ovulation. She took a fertility pill most often prescribed in such cases, and the couple welcomed their second daughter, Piper Audrey, three years later.
But the Cooksons also had suffered two miscarriages and were understandably anxious. When they went to the doctor for an ultrasound last fall and saw two separate bubbles—indicating two babies—his jaw dropped, and her tears fell.
Then the doctor said, “Wait, there’s a third one,” and the mother’s mind reeled with concern about a difficult pregnancy and the high risks associated with multiple births.
“It was a huge shock,” she said. “Seeing three was more than words can describe.”
In the weeks that followed, both wrapped their heads around the reality of the reproductive hat trick. They started planning for their new life as a family of seven, with five children age 5 and under.
“I don’t think there was ever any doubt that we could do it,” said the dad, who’s 45 and manages the Michael’s at Stafford Marketplace.
“It was more how we would do it,” added the stay-at-home mom, who’s 33.
The triplets—Quinn Elise, Emilia Grace and Cooper Dean—came into the world on May 7, delivered by Cesarean section 2 minutes apart. The mom was in her 33rd week of pregnancy, about the average time for triplets, and the two girls and one boy weighed a combined 14 pounds, 6 ounces.
They were the first threesome delivered at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Ellen Bejger, women’s and children’s director, led the team’s proactive approach to make sure enough equipment was in place and medical people were on standby, just in case the babies came earlier than expected.
“Every member of our [hospital] community played a role and was excited to welcome these babies into the world,” said Kim Jarrelle, chief nursing officer.
EXPERIENCED PARENTS
After the ultrasound, Dianna Cookson started reading online blogs by parents with triplets. For many, the set of three was their first venture into parenting, and she and her husband were glad that’s not how it happened with them.
“If this was my first round with children, I would have been petrified,” the father said.
“We already had the experience of two children and knowing what to expect,” the mother added. “We know if they get gas pains, it’s not the end of the world.”
Even so, the couple needed three times the gear—and in some cases, in double the places. They didn’t want to lug three babies upstairs to their bedroom for diaper changes, so they set up changing tables and three bassinets on both floors. They bought a second and third crib, a stroller built for three and a new vehicle, a Chevy Suburban, to hold five car seats.
They already had plenty of girls’ clothing and a friend supplied them with boys’ outfits, so Cooper could wear striped sleepers with a pirate’s picture on his little backside.
The mom wondered how she could possibly feed all the babies at once, and an online post showed “bottle props,” animal-shaped devices that are propped on tiny shoulders and hold a bottle. They allow the parents to place the infants on Boppy lounger pillows, put the props in place and stand at the ready, to help whoever squirms away from the bottle.
Nurses in the hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit got the triplets on a schedule of eating and being changed every three hours, and the Cooksons have followed that regimen. Otherwise, they’d be dealing with one end or the other, around the clock.
‘THE BOTTLE DANCE’
The babies stayed in the hospital more than two weeks and came home as each got a clean bill of health. A recent doctor visit showed each baby had gained 13 ounces in 10 days.
The babies don’t seem bothered by anything going on around them. Their parents aren’t sure if that’s because of their time spent in a crowded womb or amid the hubbub of the NICU. Recently, as Brinley showed off the slime she got during her end-of-year preschool party and Piper shared one Dr. Seuss board book after another, their younger siblings slept through it all.
Their dad had swaddled them tightly after their early afternoon feeding.
“They’re pretty quiet, unless they’re hungry,” their mom said. “Then, whoever squeaks first starts the bottle dance.”
Brinley, who just finished pre-kindergarten at the Merit School in Stafford, excitedly shared reports of the three new babies with the class. The staff hosted a secret drive, collecting thousands of diapers for the family, and a co-worker of Kory Cookson did the same. The dad joked he’d have to put a storage unit in the yard, just for Huggies and Pampers.
The triplets go through at least 24 diapers a day and a canister of formula every two days.
Monday marked the first day of summer break and the last of the dad’s paternity leave. The mom was grateful his leave extended through the end of Brinley’s school year so she didn’t have to take all the kids out of the house each time she took the pre-kindergartner to and from class.
She’ll have time to get ready for that activity—and all the others that come with a family of seven—in the weeks to come.
“I’ll have the summer to get used to having five children before I get back in the swing of things,” she said.