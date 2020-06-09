I’D LIKE A WORD with whomever originated the saying, “easy as pie.” As teased in my previous column, I’ve been plotting my new life course as a pizzaiolo and this past weekend, I opened up my newly-arrived bag of Caputo “00” flour and set sail for Naples.
For this maiden voyage, I’d be attempting the “Saturday Pizza Dough” from Ken Forkish’s “The Elements of Pizza.” The recipe makes three dough balls, and I planned to refrigerate one and freeze a third. The remaining gluten orb, well, that was for dinner.
The first step was to mix the ingredients, namely tepid water, yeast (a fractional amount), salt, and flour. Forkish prescribes a “pincer” method for mixing dough that I found both effective and cathartic. Using a clean thumb and forefinger, cut through the mass of dough turning the bowl as you go.
After letting the dough rest for 20 minutes, it was ready to knead. I used a basic folding and turning technique as Forkish didn’t call for anything specific. You know you’re done when the dough is uniformly smooth.
While the dough rose for the first time, I turned my attention to the sauce. While Forkish writes that true Neapolitan pizza sauce is nothing more than canned whole tomatoes and salt, I opted for a variant with small amounts of olive oil, oregano, and red pepper flakes to jazz things up a bit. The key here is to pulse the tomatoes just so, arriving at your preferred texture without releasing too much moisture from the pulp. A thin sauce is a sad sauce.
Two hours later, it was time to form dough balls, and, six hours after that, my oven had settled at ripping 500 degrees with a 1/4-inch slab of steel occupying the upper-middle rack.
Forkish’s technique for shaping the pie whisked me back to driver’s ed. Gripping the disk of dough at 10 and 2 o’clock, pull up, letting gravity do the work. Rotate every few seconds, just like you’re shuffle steering.
I aimed for a half-inch rim, and a diameter of 10-12 inches, the typical range for a Neapolitan pie. To my surprise, the dough yielded easily, and it looked, well, like a pizza.
The brined-packed “fior di latte” mozzarella from Curds and Whey RVA, procured via my Seasonal Roots subscription, wouldn’t go on the pie just yet. Due to its high water content, fresh mozzarella is best when sliced thinly and applied midway through the bake.
With no dedicated pizza peel (this would come back to bite me the next night), I enlisted a half-sheet pan to transfer the pizza onto the pizza steel. Pizza peel, pizza steel; I know it’s confusing and probably unnecessary.
With a motion resembling shoveling coal into a furnace (or what I imagine that looks like) the pizza alighted with a sizzle. His dough mate the next night wouldn’t be so lucky, undergoing an involuntary conversion to stromboli due to a botched transfer. Still delicious, just … deconstructed.
Essentially, I was par-baking the crust and sauce until which time I could add the cheeses—as Pecorino–Romano was involved as well—along with a drizzle of olive oil and a handful of basil leaves from our garden. Margherita was indeed the move.
The final step involves the broiler, a device with which I have a complicated relationship. Now, my oven light is broken, but from the glow of the heating element I could make out something beautiful: a poofy rim, molten cheese surrounded by a crimson perimeter of sauce.
What happened next wasn’t Forkish’s fault. He wrote to broil for 1-2 minutes “checking after a minute to be safe.” I was not safe.
On balance, the pizza looked out-of-this-world good. Part of its rim, however, reminded me more of an asteroid. Singe aside, my wife and I both agreed it was the best pie we’d ever had. That was a shrewd decision on her part.
