Harriet Tubman

1869 portrait of Harriet Tubman. 

 Library of Congress

To coincide with the upcoming film, “Harriet,” the podcast “Following Harriet” recently débuted. Through interviews with historians, educators and the director of the new film, it follows the life of Harriet Tubman and examines the 19th-century experience of African Americans, especially at historical sites in Virginia. The podcast, a part of Virginia Tourism Corporation’s Virginia Freedom Seekers Project, can be found wherever listeners get their podcasts. “Harriet,” which filmed in Central Virginia last fall, will hit theaters Friday.

Tags

Load comments