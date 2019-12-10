I have a problem every year making Linzer cookies. I make the dough, refrigerate it until it’s very firm, take it out to roll, flour the board liberally, roll it to cut and it starts sticking to the board and cutter. Very frustrating. Any suggestions other than buying a marble cutting board that I can refrigerate but can’t afford?
Try rolling out the dough between two sheets of parchment paper. You can still use flour as needed, but this method is super helpful in preventing the dough from sticking. Place the dough between two pieces, and start to roll. Occasionally, peel the top piece of parchment off, then return it to the surface of the dough, and flip the packet of dough over; peeling the parchment away occasionally helps keep the dough moving and unstuck to the parchment!—Erin McDowell
I love Erin’s reply. I would also add to chill in between rolling in parchment. I lay out the rolled dough onto a sheet pan and chill in fridge until firm. You can chill again after cutting into shapes before baking for perfect shape with a high fat dough.—Anne Byrn
If you’re rolling on the counter, you can chill it by putting a sheet pan full of ice on there for a few minutes. That can help, too.—Becky Krystal
I plan to freeze batches of drop cookies so I can bake as needed this December. Does it affect the texture if I bake from frozen, or should I allow to come up to room temp before baking?
It can depend on the recipe, but some cookie varieties (like classic drop cookies, chocolate chip/sugar cookies) can be baked directly from frozen—though this often means they will require a longer bake time. (Sometimes I turn the baking temp down by 25 degrees to compensate for this increased time.) You can also thaw the cookies on trays in the fridge and then bake as the recipe directs.—Erin McDowe
