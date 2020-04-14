Raise a toast to white bread with a recipe even a nonbaker can master

I love white bread.
I know I’m not supposed to love it. Either I should love only artisanal whole grain breads with beautiful leaf motifs carved into their crusty tops, artfully dusted with flour—and I do actually love that kind of bread—or I’m supposed to eschew all bread entirely and ban gluten and carbohydrates from my diet. But I can’t. Give me all the carbs.
When I say I love white bread, I particularly mean white sandwich bread—but not Wonder Bread (and if you love Wonder Bread, I’m not judging you). I have the fondest childhood memories of Pepperidge Farm sliced bread, popping out of the toaster, yeasty, slightly sweet, perfect for raspberry jam or a smear of Nutella. I especially loved the loaves of extra-thin sliced white bread, which I would spread with cream cheese and shaved cucumber to make delicate sandwiches for tea parties with my stuffed animals.
When I was too sick to go to day care, my mom would take me on the train from Manhattan out to my grandparents’ house in suburban New Jersey, where my grandmother Teddy would wrap me up in a blanket and make me sit on a metal lawn chair in the middle of the backyard to soak up some sun, even in the middle of January. The only thing that got me to stay in that chair was knowing that when I went back inside, Teddy would be standing at the stove frying a paper-thin hamburger in butter, which would then be sandwiched between two pieces of buttered white toast. I almost enjoyed being sick.
At 18, I was working in a restaurant kitchen where my task each day was to poach pears in red wine and make Key lime pies, but I was always sneaking a glance at the bread station, where a guy stood all day churning out miniature loaves of crusty white bread that were sent out to the tables accompanied by little crocks of chive butter. So, one day I bought a couple of Kaiser steel loaf pans, determined to make my own bread in the cramped confines of my tiny apartment kitchen. Once I started, I was hooked.
The first bread recipe I made was from the back of the bag of flour, and it came out fine, although it took me practice for me to understand how to knead and shape the bread.
A good sandwich bread should have a nice tight crumb, so the dough needs to be kneaded until it is quite shiny and smooth, barely sticky at all. I learned over time that being too gentle with the dough after the first rise did the bread no favors—it should be pummeled to remove every bit of air, shaped into a fairly tight loaf for the second rise, then the top of the bread generously slashed just before it goes into the oven.
With a sandwich bread, you don’t want to create an opportunity for big air pockets to open up inside the loaf while it’s baking; it’s that uniform surface that makes the bread perfect for toast and sandwiches, where every crumb can evenly carry the load of peanut butter and jelly or mayonnaise and mustard.
After a few years of trial and error, the recipe that I eventually came up with has become a mainstay in my kitchen, and it’s so user-friendly that I pretty much just dump all the ingredients into the bowl without the kind of meticulous measuring usually associated with baking.
To me, it’s a throwback to the bread that I imagine our ancestors made, in log cabins surrounded by pine trees and tenement apartments above crowded city streets—a simple, fast loaf that fills the home with its buttery scent, welcoming the family back at the end of a long day.
These days I often make my sandwich bread with whole wheat white flour—a kind of white flour that retains the bran and germ for a higher nutritional content—and the same recipe works quite well with a traditional whole wheat flour.
But on the days when I feel a cold coming on, I think of sitting in Teddy’s kitchen filling up on hot buttered toast, and I break out the bag of plain white flour.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.