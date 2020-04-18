Kate and Jason Morison might not have gotten the ceremony they originally planned, but they certainly got one that takes the wedding cake in terms of its unusual factor.
The Stafford County couple planned to marry April 4 at her mother’s home and have a small crowd. But when Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order went into effect to stem the spread of COVID-19 cases, even a small ceremony seemed too risky.
The couple still wanted to exchange vows, and Tracey Bilodeau, the marriage commissioner they selected, wanted to accommodate them as best she could. Bilodeau also is a nurse who takes care of a man with Lou Gehrig’s disease, so she didn’t want to jeopardize anyone’s health.
So, the happy couple came up with the idea to get married in a parking lot and move up the date to April 1.
“This whole situation kind of feels like an April Fool’s joke anyway,” the bride said.
The Morisons met Bilodeau in the parking lot of the Best Western at the Aquia Town Center. They rolled up in their silver Dodge Ram, and the marriage commissioner arrived in the same type of truck, except hers was red. Paperwork was filled out and vows were exchanged, all from the front seat of their vehicles.
The only time anyone left the cab was when Bilodeau took some selfies, all while practicing proper social distancing.
“It was so fun, and it was sweet,” said Kate Fadden Morison, a paraprofessional at Shirley Heim Middle School.
She’s 33, her husband is 41, and they have four children between them. One of the kids was visiting his father on April 1, so instead of leaving out one child, the parents decided to keep the event to the adults.
The Morisons have been together for 2 1/2 years. The groom, a contractor for a gas company, told the marriage commissioner that with everything going on in the world right now, if anything were to happen, he wanted he and Kate to be married.
Bilodeau said she’s performed ceremonies in some unusual places—from jails to hospital deathbeds—but never in a parking lot. The location seemed to fit the couple, the commissioner said.
“Kate was so cute. She said, ‘We’re kind of different people, we like to do things out of the ordinary,’” Bilodeau said. “But it was fun, and they were wonderful because they were taking it all in stride. All they wanted was to be married, they didn’t need a lot of fluff.”
