ANNIVERSARY: Culpeper church celebrates pastor, first lady

Members of Beulah Baptist Church in Culpeper recently surprised Pastor Kenneth Pitts and first lady Marvis Baker Pitts with a fifth pastoral anniversary celebration. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, members participated in a drive-by celebration, outside in the parking lot. Everyone wore face masks and practiced social distancing. They also dropped off much needed items for the Beulah food drive. The Missionary Ministry will donate items to the Culpeper shelter. Pastor and first lady were incredibly grateful and pleasantly surprised by all the love.

