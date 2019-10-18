Bahá’ís of the Fredericksburg area will mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of the Báb at 2 p.m. Nov. 3 with a free film showing at Howell Branch Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., Stafford. Light refreshments with an opportunity for discussions will follow.
The 45-minute film, “Dawn of the Light,” commemorates the birth of the Báb.
The Báb (1819–1850), whose name means “the Gate,” is the prophet and herald of the Bahá’í Faith. He announced, in the mid-1800s, that he was the bearer of a message destined to transform humanity’s spiritual life. His mission was to prepare the way for Bahá’u’lláh, who would usher in an age of unity, peace and justice.
Bahá’u’lláh, whose name means “The Glory of God,” is the founder of the Bahá’í Faith. His teachings, centered around the recognition of the oneness of humanity, offer a compelling vision of a future world united in justice, peace and prosperity. According to Bahá’u’lláh, “The peoples of the world, of whatever race or religion, derive their inspiration from one heavenly source, and are the subjects of one God.”
The Bahá’í Faith originated in Iran.
For more information, call 800/22-UNITE or visit bahai.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.