Camp to lead Spotsy congregation of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Spotsylvania congregation of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints welcomed a new bishopric on May 5.
One of the bishopric’s goals is “simply to bring individuals and families closer to Jesus Christ,” said Alan Camp, who assumed the responsibilities of bishop from Ben Andrews.
Camp, who previously led the congregation’s Young Men program, is the Senior Scientist and Technical Fellow at Parsons Corporation. He and his wife of 22 years, Kristy, have six children. He was raised in Lincoln, Neb., and served a two-year full-time mission for the Church in Taiwan.
Jacob Wangberg and Dondrea Minus will serve as his counselors.
Wangberg, who was born in California and raised in Utah, is a branch operations manager for Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes. He served a two-year full-time mission for the church in southern California. He and his wife of 17 years, Heather, have three children.
Minus, who was born and raised in South Carolina, served in the Army for 10 years and is a security database administrator for the Department of Defense. He and his wife of 23 years, Kameshia, have two children.