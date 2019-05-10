Spotsylvania Sunday School Union, Spotsylvania Chapter of the NAACP and local churches will sponsor "Rites of Passage for Young Men" June 27-30.
The event is designed to strengthen the body, challenge the mind and build the character, self-esteem and pride in each participant. It will be conducted at John J. Wright Multicultural Center, 7565 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania.
Boys ages 10-17 will camp out, learn to read map and compass, learn how to change a car tire, learn to tie a necktie, learn first aid, and participate in a road march, obstacle course, Bible study, leadership and team building and other educational activities.
Registration includes an application form and waiver available at movrop.com. Young men submitting complete applications before June 16 may participate at no cost. Applications received after June 17 will require a participation fee. Signatures will be obtained at a parent meeting at 7 p.m. on June 24.