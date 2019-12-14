The Brotherhood Community Chorale will sponsor its sixth annual “Christmas with the Men” on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the John J. Wright Education and Cultural Center. The event will feature the chorale in concert along with sermonic narratives by the Rev. Dr. Charles W. Wormley and the Rev. Christopher D. Manuel. There will also be a ministry presentation by the Holy Trinity Mime Ministry, a collaboration of PeeJay Mack, Tevin and Tavon Pleasant. Admission is free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.