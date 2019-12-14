The Brotherhood Community Chorale will sponsor its sixth annual “Christmas with the Men” on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the John J. Wright Education and Cultural Center. The event will feature the chorale in concert along with sermonic narratives by the Rev. Dr. Charles W. Wormley and the Rev. Christopher D. Manuel. There will also be a ministry presentation by the Holy Trinity Mime Ministry, a collaboration of PeeJay Mack, Tevin and Tavon Pleasant. Admission is free.

