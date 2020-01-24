The 2020 Daniel Bragg Youth Great Debate will be held March 22 at 2:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Manassas. In preparation for the free program, the First Baptist Church Youth Ministry will host a debate preparatory workshop on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
The Daniel Bragg Youth Great Debate was established in 2016 by Jonathan and Valerie Oliver. The Olivers presented the idea to their pastor and associate ministers of First Baptist Church. Since its inception, FBC continues to work along with the Oliver family to provide a positive platform and learning opportunity for middle and high school students in Prince William County, Manassas City and Manassas Park to debate effectively on important issues.
Daniel Bragg, a World War II veteran, inspired a legacy of community activism and advocacy. Bragg served his country valiantly both overseas and at home, and he believed in hard work and fighting for what you believe in. He was also passionate about building up and inspiring youth, and was a mentor who taught students valuable life lessons. Through the Youth Great Debate Program, the First Baptist Church Youth Ministry continues Bragg’s legacy of teaching youth important lessons.
Participants will learn invaluable communication and research skills. They will learn how to formulate and present opposing points of view, and they are mentored by debate professionals, teachers and community leaders.
For more information or to participate, contact program coordinator Valerie Oliver at bheyouthdebate@gmail.com.
