COMMEMORATION: Area churches mark historic milestone with ringing of bells

Shiloh Baptist Church (New Site) held a ceremony Aug. 25, marking the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in America.

Members of the Shiloh Baptist Church (New Site) participated in the bell–ringing ceremony on Aug. 25 to commemorate the community’s solidarity by each church ringing its bell simultaneously for four minutes.

According to the church, Pastor the Rev. Anthony A. Parrish described the moment as “Standing While the Bell Rings,” as they “stood together with honor and gratitude to God for having brought us, as a people, through 400 years of slavery to a point in time where people of all colors can join together in the spirit of healing and unity.”

Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site) held a combined service of recognition at 2 p.m., with everyone returning to their churches for bell ringing at 3 p.m.

