Cornerstone College of Virginia, 4430 Lee Hill School Drive, will hold a ribbon cutting to celebrate 50 years of faithful Christian service to the community Aug. 21, beginning at noon. The event, which will mark the official unveiling of seven new graduate-level programs, will also feature live music and prizes, including a scholarship.
Established in 1969 and formerly named Fredericksburg Bible Institute & Seminary, CCV aims to serve all who desire a Christ-centered and career-focused pathway to a professional degree, regardless of economic status. Through its E.D.G.E. Dual Enrollment Program, the CCV is able to offer a cost-effective educational opportunity, with at a tuition rate significantly less than other local institutions.
Cornerstone College of Virginia offers theological degrees at the associate, bachelor, master and doctoral level. It works in partnership with other colleges to offer students cost-effective pathways to accredited degree programs.
To learn more about E.D.G.E and the ribbon cutting celebration, visit CornerstoneCollegeVa.org.