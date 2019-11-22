Culpeper Baptist Church has received the AARP Virginia Community Partner of the Year Award. Hans Murdock, senior adult pastor and chaplain at The Culpeper was recognized at an awards banquet Nov. 12 during the AARP Virginia All-Volunteer Assembly in Richmond.
The Community Partner of the Year Award recognizes an organization or agency that has made outstanding contributions to the work of AARP Virginia by collaborating with AARP volunteers and staff to enhance the quality of life for members of the community.
Culpeper Baptist Church has collaborated with AARP Virginia this year on several initiatives, including hosting four Movies for Grownups events, two veterans appreciation events, a Faith Leaders and Caregivers event and by hosting several planning committee meetings for the Aging Together Coalition.
The church also has several multicultural ministries including a Korean service and a Spanish group, and it has promoted the AARP Prepare to Care resource books to their ministries.
“There’s an exponential value in partnerships,” Pastor Dan Carlton commented. “Culpeper Baptist Church is one of the oldest churches in the region and is committed to being a model for others in serving the broader community.”
Murdock splits his time between Culpeper Baptist Church and The Culpeper in a unique arrangement designed to meet spiritual needs of residents and seniors in the broader Culpeper community.
“The partnership between the church and The Culpeper has opened doors in the community for me to represent both and to be able to work with many other groups in the community to be a voice for seniors in Culpeper,” Murdock said.
“The local church should lead the faith conversations in our community, and I think that most residents want to be connected to a local faith community,” Carlton said. “It draws the church out of its shell and allows church leaders to be aware of greater needs.”
The All-Volunteer Assembly honors AARP Virginia’s most dedicated volunteers. AARP Virginia volunteers provide outreach and advocacy for more than one million AARP members in Virginia as well as all Virginians age 50 and older, and are committed to community service and helping everyone age with dignity and purpose.
