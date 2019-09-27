Devin Jackson selected for LOWA Outstanding Youth Award

Devin Jackson, a youth leader from the Lake of the Woods Church, was honored at the annual LOWA meeting with an outstanding youth award.
Devin is currently serving his second term as president of the LOWC student leadership team called the Timothy Group. He has undertaken extensive training to facilitate sports camps in the community and in the Navajo Nation to coach basketball, soccer and football to elementary school-age children. He also serves as a lead Bible teacher during this week of free sports camps, which serves more than 250 children in the community.
LOWC is especially proud of his leadership of sports camps at the Crownpoint community in New Mexico to teach Navajo kids as a part of the church’s multigenerational team.
Devin serves on the Lake of the Woods Church “Home Helps” team, which also received a LOWA Community Service Group Award, doing yard work, cleaning out many gutters, and performing home repairs while brightening the day for many seniors.
He is active in varsity lacrosse and cross county at his school and has recently become an emergency medical technician to serve the LOW community in a new capacity.
