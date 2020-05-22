The Good Shepherd Preschool, an educational ministry of Highway Assembly of God, will open its doors for the 2020–21 school year in August. The Christian preschool’s academic program will integrates Christian character and biblical truths into every area of learning.
“We are excited to support area families in offering this educational resource. Our objective is to provide a safe and nurturing environment for children to develop foundational learning skills,” said preschool director Gary Wagner. “We will be intentional in training children to grow academically, to be spiritually prepared for Christian service, and to develop a lifelong Christian worldview, while having a lot of fun.”
As an appreciation to armed forces and police officers for their service, the preschool is offering a 10 percent discount on preschool tuition and on fees for before school care, extended care and after-school care for children whose parents are active-duty military or local law enforcement officers. To be eligible, parents must be U.S. military members, currently in active-duty status or service-disabled veterans, or current local (city, county, state) uniformed law enforcement officers.
The Good Shepherd Preschool, 2221 Jefferson Davis Highway, features several classrooms, a fellowship hall/multipurpose area and a gymnasium; and outdoor recreational areas include a large sports field and fenced playground. Three-day-a-week and five-day-a-week programs are offered for both 3-year-old and 4-year-old children. Classes meet from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
For more information or to enroll, visit gspreschool.highwayag.org, email preschool@highwayag.org or call 540/371-7662.
