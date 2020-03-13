FREDERICKSBURG
Shiloh Baptist Church (New Site), 525 Princess Anne St., will observe Women’s Day on March 22, with a program at 2 p.m. The guest preacher is the Rev. Ritta Armstead, executive minister from Shiloh Baptist Church Old Site. A reception will be held from 12:30–1:30 p.m. Contact Deacons Jeannette Ellis or Faye Patterson at 540/371-1153 for more information.
Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St. The Sunday School Ministry will present “A Modern Approach to Becoming an Adult” on March 29 at 9:30 a.m. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.
St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. Hazel Run will perform on Sunday at 3 p.m. as part of the Chamber Music Series. The concert is free; donations will be accepted at the door. 540/373-4133; or music@stgeorgesepiscopal.net. 540/373-4133; stgeorgesepiscopal.net.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, has postponed the “Finding the Extraordinary in the Ordinary: A Meditation Workshop” originally scheduled for today. christchurchspotsy.com/spirituality-center.
Olivet Methodist Church, 7664 Stubbs Bridge Road, will hold its Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner today, from 4–7 p.m. The menu includes corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, cornbread and a dessert. Adults are $10, and children under 10 are $5. Eat in or carry out. 540/840-9982.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road. Redeemer Lutheran Christian Preschool is now registering students for the 2020–2021 school year. F540/898-4748, embracedbyhim.org/school; preschool@embracedbyhim.org.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway. Adult Spiritual Education starts at 10 a.m. followed by Sunday Celebration Service at 11 a.m., featuring Dana Agnellini as speaker and musician. Fellowship time follows. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road. The clothing and shoe closet will be closed Thursday, but the pantry remains open at this time. If it is your first visit, bring ID. 540/582-6532, zionumc@historiczionumc.org.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road. The Women’s Missionary Union will have it’s quarterly planning and lunch meeting immediately after church on Sunday. Saturday at the Movies will be held at 2 p.m. March 28. The Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held April 4, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 540/752-4406; berea-baptist.org.
Bethel Baptist Church, 1193 White Oak Road, will hold its fourth annual craft show on March 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 540/371-3650; bethelbaptistva.org.
Lord of the Harvest Ministries, Colonial Forge High School, 550 Courthouse Road, has begun holding services on Sundays at 10 a.m. lordoftheharvest.org.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road, will celebrate its annual Deacons, Deaconesses and Trustees Day on Sunday at 3 p.m. Bishop Larry Swanson of Shiloh New Site Baptist Church will be the guest speaker. 540/752-4296.
Touch of Life Ministry will host a men’s prayer group fellowship on Thursdays at 7 p.m. at JazCutz barbershop, 2769 Jefferson Davis Highway, Suite 105.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. “Art of Protest: Protesting from the side of love,” featuring works by local artists Holly Cole, Carlos Moore and Bill Johnson–Miles, will be on display through April 26. 540/310-4001.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Antioch Baptist Church, 11102 James Madison Parkway, will hold its annual Men’s Day Program on Sunday at 3 p.m. The Rev. Bryan Fleet, pastor of the Plum Point and Patuxent United Methodist Churches, Huntingtown, Md., will be the guest preacher. Dinner will be served following the morning service. 540/775-4628; theabckg@gmail.com.
Good Hope Baptist Church, 17223 Good Hope Road, on Sunday, worship service will be held at 11 a.m. The Flower and Beautification Program will be held at 3 p.m.
Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway. Wednesday evening activities continue with a 5:30 p.m. soup, sandwich and salad potluck, followed by Lent Service at 7 p.m. The church will host a Family Easter Celebration on April 4, 5:30–7:30 p.m., with hot dogs, games and a flashlight egg hunt. Peace Christian Preschool is now registering students for the 2020–2021 school year. For more information, visit peacekg.com and click on the preschool link, email to peacechristianpreschool5590@gmail.com or call 540/775-PLAY. 540/775-9131; peacekg.com.
CAROLINE COUNTY
Macedonia Baptist Church, 7187 Macedonia Road, Woodford, will have its Usher’s Annual Day on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Guests will be the Rev. L. Nolan Fox, choir and congregation of Enon Baptist Church, Washington, D.C. Dinner will be served following the morning service. 804/633-6035; macedonia609@gmail.com.
Mount Tabor Baptist Church, 21795 Mattaponi Trail, Milford, will host Chili Night Out on March 21. Prayer and worship begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by a chili dinner and a Chili Contest. Bring your best chili. 804/633-9728.
Round Oak Baptist Church, 15025 Pepmeier Hill Road, Woodford, will host a benefit gospel sing on Sunday at 6 p.m., featuring God and Country, David Palmer & Mike Milstead and Front Porch Gospel. A love offering will be taken for McKenna Hurley. A dessert fellowship will follow. 540/373-6862; office@roundoakchurch.com; roundoakchurch.org.
St. Asaph’s Episcopal Church, 130 S. Main St., Bowling Green, will host its annual Shrimp & Oyster Roast fundraiser in its pavilion on April 4, 4–7 p.m. All-you-can-eat fried, roasted and raw oysters, steamed shrimp, hot dogs, slaw, hush puppies and pork rinds served until 6 p.m. Adults are $45 in advance, or $50 at the door; kids 12 and younger eat free with a paying adult. Proceeds will benefit Camp Brandon, a weekend bereavement day camp for ages 13–18. 804/513-3330 or 804/633-6690.
St. James Baptist Church, 19514 Sparta Road, Milford. The Senior’s Ministry will travel to see “Queen Esther” at the Sight & Sound Theater in Lancaster, Pa., on May 5. $132 per person. For more information, call LaVarro Minor at 804/633-7132.
St. Stephen’s Baptist Church, 29436 Sparta Road, Milford, will observe its annual Deacon–Deaconess Day on March 29 at 1 p.m.; the theme will be “Celebrating the Seasons.” A light lunch will be served at noon.
ORANGE COUNTY
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 4288 Governor Almond Road, Locust Grove, will celebrate its annual Missionary Day on March 22 at 3 p.m. Guest Preacher will be the Rev. Dwayne Robinson of Mount Olive Baptist Church, Culpeper. Dinner will be served after morning service. 540/854-5575.
New Hope Baptist Church, 32250 Old Plank Road, Mine Run, will host its annual Easter weekend celebrations. The Upper Room Worship Service will be April 10 at 7 p.m. A community Easter egg hunt will be held April 11 at 2 p.m. On April 12, Sunrise Worship Service will be held at 7 a.m., followed by a fellowship breakfast. All events are free. 540/223-8935; info@newhopebapt.org.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Jeffersonton United Methodist Church, 5085 Jeffersonton Road, Jeffersonton, will host a Spring Bazaar on April 25 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., featuring yard sale items, crafts, baked goods and plants at the Jeffersonton Community Center, 5073 Jeffersonton Road. Proceeds benefit the center and the church. Tables for rent available inside for $20 and outdoor spaces for rent for $10. Contact Ann at 540/522-9466 or Vicki at 540/812-4114 to reserve a spot.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St. A potluck supper, followed by a Lenten study and discussion, will be held each Wednesday through April 1, 6–7:30 p.m., in the Parish Hall. The group will focus on five essential spiritual practices that are rooted in Jesus’ own walk with God and taught throughout the New Testament. Bring a dish to share. Park at 120 N. Commerce St., ststephensculpeper.net. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Inc., 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville. The Women’s Auxiliary will sponsor a celebration of Women’s History at Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, on Friday, 7–8:30 p.m. Local book authors, Lillian Aylor, K.D. Brown and Kimberly M., will discuss their books and their individual paths to self publishing. Book sales and signing follow. Moderated by the Rev. Patricia Wormley. 540/987-3340; 540/661-2013; nb_roberts@msn.com.
REGIONAL
Cool Springs Baptist Church, 9283 Atlee Station Road, Mechanicsville, will host a concert by Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist David Phelps on April 5 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25-$35 and available at itickets.com/events/442311.
First Baptist Church, 5340 Tidewater Trail, Loretto, is seeking a minister of music. Must have a heart for the ministry, strong leadership skills and provide music for Sunday Morning Worship Services, 10:45 a.m., and all outside engagements. Salary negotiable. 804/443-5007.
Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road, will host “Financial Freedom: Stop Surviving, Start Thriving,” Thursdays through April 9. The family financial class will be held at 7 p.m. in the Grace Community Center. Family registration is $30 credit, or $25 cash or check. Space is limited. The church will host its annual Easter egg hunt April 4, noon to 3 p.m. Hunt for 1,000 eggs and enjoy lunch, egg decorating, crafts, games and more. Bring your Easter baskets or bags; festivities are free. Preschool through senior citizen. 540/752–5462; office.graceumc@gmail.com; or graceumchartwood.net.
Grass Roots Christian Fellowship, 17932 S. Fraley Blvd., Suite 104, Dumfries, has partnered with Arms Outstretched Ministry Inc. to serve a meal and provisions of clothing, groceries and hygiene items to those in need. The meals are served on the second Saturday of the month from 5–7 p.m. 703/517-0200; armsoutstretchedministry@yahoo.com.
McLean Bible Church, 8925 Leesburg Pike, Vienna, will host a concert by multi-Grammy Award-winner Bill Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band on April 18 at 6 p.m. Tickets available at gaither.com or premierproductions.com or by call 877/987-6487.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle. The Grand March—Women in Black with Hats will take place March 29 at 3 p.m. and feature Legendary Gospel Pearls of Washington, D.C. All women are asked to march with a $10 donation. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.
St. Jude Catholic Church, 1937 Davis Highway, Mineral, will host a fish fry dinner on Friday, 4:30-7 p.m., for $10 per adult or $5 per child. Dine in or carry out. 540/894-4266.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.