FREDERICKSBURG
Shiloh Baptist Church (New Site), 525 Princess Anne St., will have its Black History Month Program on Sunday at 1 p.m. The theme is “African Americans and the Vote.” The keynote speaker will be attorney at law Mitchell Brown. A soul food dinner will be provided immediately following the program. The free event is sponsored by the Christian Education Ministry. 540/371-1153.
St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. The church will host the Rev. Lisle Garrity Friday through March 1 for its Lenten Weekend program, “The Spirituality of Creativity and Play.” On Friday, a potluck meal at 6 p.m. will be followed by an interactive presentation at 7 p.m. on the role of creativity and play for living a wholehearted life. On Feb. 29 a presentation on faith and the creative process is at 2 p.m. On March 1, live paint during the 9 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. worship services; a forum presentation about why art matters to the church is at 10 a.m. Recommended donation for the weekend is $25; Sunday morning program is free. Childcare available upon request. Complete schedule available and registration encouraged at stgeorgesepiscopal.net/lenten-weekend-2020. 540/373-4133; music@stgeorgesepiscopal.net.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Mount Hope Baptist Church, 6823 Harrison Road. U4C Victory Ministries Inc., will conduct a spring break food drive through March 4. Donations of nonperishables for area students may be dropped off Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers will be needed March 4, 6–8 p.m., to bag the meals. For a list of requested items and more information, visit u4cvictory.org. 540/693-0174.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road. Redeemer Lutheran Christian Preschool is now registering students for the 2020–2021 school year. For more information, call 540/898-4748, visit embracedbyhim.org/school or send an email to preschool@embracedbyhim.org.
Salem Fields Community Church, 11120 Gordon Road, will host the Unstoppable God Spring Tour on March 5, 7–10 p.m., to benefit the Zoe Freedom Center. Performers include Sanctus Real, Jamie Kimmett, Verses and Justin Warren. Tickets are $25 general admission, $45 VIP. zoefreedomcenter.org.
Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 11007 W. Catharpin Road, will host a concert by Ronnie Williams and the Carter Family Sound on March 13 at 6:30 p.m. There will be no charge for admission, but an offering will be taken, with all donations benefiting the church. Refreshments will be served after the show. 540/972-2012.
St. Jude Catholic Church, 9600 Caritas St. On March 1 at 7 p.m. Bill Wingard will present the history, the science and the Passion of The Shroud of Turin along with the case for authenticity. Talk accompanied by full-size replica of the shroud. Attendees are encouraged to bring their cameras. Teens and older are especially encouraged to come. RSVP helpful but not required at bit.ly/377D4FN. 540/891-7350.
Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road. A Shrove Tuesday pancake supper will be held Tuesday in the multipurpose room from 5–7 p.m.; pancakes are provided courtesy of the United Methodist Men. Ash Wednesday services will be held Wednesday at noon and 7 p.m. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road, will begin a new women’s Bible study, Beth Moore’s Daniel, on March 9; registration deadline is March 2 with information available on the church website. Men of Berea resume monthly meetings on March 7 at 8 a.m. to plan mission work in the community. 540/752-4406; berea-baptist.org.
Touch of Life Ministry will host a men’s prayer group fellowship Thursdays at 7 p.m. at JazCutz barbershop, 2769 Jefferson Davis Highway, Suite 105.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. “Art of Protest: Protesting from the Side of Love,” featuring works by local artists Holly Cole, Carlos Moore and Bill Johnson–Miles, will be on display March 1 through April 26. The opening reception will be March 1, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The exhibit and reception are free. 540/310-4001.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
“Gospel Joy,” an annual Black History Month program, will be held Feb. 29 at 4:30 p.m. at the King George Masonic Lodge 314, 9019 James Madison Parkway. Horace Scruggs and his band, Odyssey of Soul, will present a celebration of how gospel music has inspired the nation with songs performed by a diverse group of musicians. The program will include traditional hymns, contemporary gospel, standard rock and pop. $15 in advance, $20 at the door; tickets include show and dinner. Vendor tables are $25, which includes one dinner ticket. For tickets and additional information, call 540/226-2309 or 540/226-9754.
Fletcher’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 8330 Fletchers Chapel Road, will host a community Pancake and Sausage Supper for Shrove Tuesday on Tuesday from 5–7 p.m. The supper will take place in the church basement; all donations will directly support church ministries. 540/775-7247; fletcherschapel-kinggeorge-va.org.
Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway, will host Shrove Tuesday pancake supper on Tuesday. Pancakes, sausage, orange juice, milk and coffee will be served from 5–7 p.m.; free-will offerings will benefit VBS and missions and ministries of the church. Ash Wednesday worship service is Wednesday at 7 p.m.; Wednesday evening worship services will continue until April 1. Peace Christian Preschool is now registering students for the 2020–2021 school year. For more information, go to peacekg.com and click on the preschool link at the top of the page, send an email to peacechristianpreschool5590@gmail.com or call 540/775-PLAY. peacekg.com; 540/775-9131.
Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Highway, will host the Mars Hill youth program, a free event for ages 12 and older, on Feb. 29, 5–9 p.m. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. The evening includes a Christian concert, free dinner, games, youth presentations and message—all with a Bible theme. Redeemer Church Band, Jesus Gang and Mars Hill Band will perform; guest speaker is Jacob Yee. marshillacts17.org.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 9425 Kings Highway, will have a pancake supper and Ash Wednesday service on Wednesday at 6 p.m. trinitykg.org.
CAROLINE COUNTY
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, will hold its annual Black History Month program Sunday, during the 11 a.m. worship service. The guest speaker will be Trustee Vernell Frenzley; Alanna Gray will present a musical skit. A soul food luncheon will be served following the service. 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
Macedonia Baptist Church, 7187 Macedonia Road, Woodford, will hold its Brotherhood Annual Day on Sunday, during the 11 a.m. service. The Rev. William Fortune will deliver the message. Dinner will be served afterward. 804/633-6035; macedonia609@gmail.com.
Mount Tabor Baptist Church, 21795 Mattaponi Trail, Milford. On March 1 at 3 p.m., the Ushers Ministry will celebrate another year of service to the Lord. Minister Robert “Bob” Richardson of Randallstown, Md., will be our special guest speaker. Music will be provided by Third Mount Zion Church Choir. Please send a representative from your ministry to join. Dinner will be served after the morning worship service at 1:30 p.m. 804/633-9728.
St. James Baptist Church, 19514 Sparta Road, Milford. The Senior’s Ministry will travel to see “Queen Esther” at the Sight & Sound Theater in Lancaster, Pa., on May 5. The cost is $132 per person. Contact LaVarro Minor for more detailed information at 804/633-7132, if you are interested.
Zion Grove Baptist Church, 9450 Fredericksburg Turnpike, Woodford, will celebrate its annual Usher’s Day on Sunday at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Sharon Roberts and the St. Thomas Baptist Church family. 804/633-9370.
ORANGE COUNTY
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 4288 Governor Almond Road, Locust Grove, will celebrate its annual Missionary Day on March 22 at 3 p.m. Guest Preacher will be the Rev. Dwayne Robinson of Mount Olive Baptist Church, Culpeper. Dinner will be served after morning service. 540/854-5575.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, will host a Black History Month program on Sunday. The Youth Ministry will present the “Hold My Mule” skit after the morning worship service at 11 a.m. Dress attire for the day will be ’60s fashion and dashikis. Guest preacher for the 3 p.m. Black History Month program will be the Rev. Harrison Williams, Shiloh Baptist Church, Standardsville. Dinner will be served following morning worship. Call-in Bible study is available every Wednesday from 7:30–8 p.m. Free dial-in 302/202-1118; access code 862090. 540/937-5563; bbc9297@gmail.com.
Jeffersonton United Methodist Church, 5085 Jeffersonton Road, Jeffersonton, will host a Spring Bazaar on April 25 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring yard sale items, crafts, baked goods and plants at the Jeffersonton Community Center, 5073 Jeffersonton Road. Proceeds benefit the center and the church. Tables for rent available inside for $20 and outdoor spaces for rent for $10. Contact Ann at 540/522-9466 or Vicki at 540/812-4114 to reserve a spot.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 8412 White Shop Road, will present its Soul Food Sunday service on March 1 in recognition of Black History Month. Morning service begins at 11 a.m., followed by a soul food luncheon. The afternoon service begins at 2:30 p.m. and features the 5th Sunday Singers of Shady Grove Baptist Church, Orange, and Dancing Grannies of Mount Morris Baptist Church, Hume. 703/447-3918.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., will host its annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper on Tuesday between 5–7 p.m. The cost is $5 per person or $20 for a family of four or more. Proceeds will be given to the Culpeper Young Life Ministry. Ash Wednesday services will be held Wednesday at 7 a.m., noon and 7 p.m.; a quiet hour will be held in the church at 10 a.m. A potluck supper, followed by a Lenten study and discussion, will be held each Wednesday, March 4 through April 1, 6–7:30 p.m., in the Parish Hall. The group will focus on five essential spiritual practices that are rooted in Jesus’ own walk with God and taught throughout the New Testament. Bring a dish to share. Park at 120 N. Commerce St., ststephensculpeper.net. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Inc., 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville. The 43rd annual Black History Month Celebration, sponsored by the Women’s Auxiliary, will be held Sunday at 4 p.m. The Spiritual Harmonizers will be the special musical guests. The celebration is a fundraiser for Missions and Scholarships. Tickets are $5 in advance or $7 at the door. Student tickets, including college students with ID, are $1 at the door. For ticket information, contact Nan Butler Roberts at nb_roberts@msn.com or 540/661-2013. wayland_blueridge@usa.com.
REGIONAL
First Baptist Church, 5340 Tidewater Trail, Loretto, is seeking a minister of music. Must have a heart for the ministry, strong leadership skills, and provide music for Sunday Morning Worship Services, 10:45 a.m., and all outside engagements. Salary negotiable. 804/443-5007.
Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road, will host “Financial Freedom: Stop Surviving, Start Thriving,” March 5 through April 9. The family financial class will be held Thursdays at 7 p.m. in the Grace Community Center. Family registration is $30 credit, or $25 cash or check. Space is limited. Register at 540/752–5462; office.graceumc@gmail.com; or graceumchartwood.net.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle, will celebrate its 10th anniversary on March 1 at 10 a.m. Dinner will be served immediately following morning worship. The Grand March—Women in Black with Hats will take place March 29 at 3 p.m. and feature Legendary Gospel Pearls of Washington, D.C. All women are asked to march with a $10 donation. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.
St. Jude Catholic Church, 1937 Davis Highway, Mineral, will host a fish fry dinner on Friday, 4:30-7 p.m., for $10 per adult or $5 per child. Dine in or carry out. 540/894-4266.
