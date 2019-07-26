FREDERICKSBURG
Common Ground Christian Church, 1715 Princess Anne St., will host a free father and daughter dance at the Silk Mill on Sunday from 5-8 p.m. The theme is Bohemian Garden Party. facebook.com/events/2295094647410953; commongroundva.com.
Riverside First Church of God, 3461 Fall Hill Ave., will host its second annual Splash Bash on Aug. 3, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The free community event for families will feature two inflatable water slides, baby pool, games, water balloon sling shot and more. Grilled hot dogs, chips and water will be served. Wear appropriate clothing and plan to get wet. 540/548-0715; rchurch.net.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
First New Hope Baptist Church, 4508 Dickerson Road, Partlow. Minister Rebecca Carter and Minister Melissa White will preach at the 10 a.m. service on Sunday.
Goshen Baptist Church, 9800 Gordon Road, will host a free Back to School Party on Aug. 3 from 6-8 p.m. with bounce houses, food, games and more. 540/786-7500; goshenbaptistchurch.net.
Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, will be on a summer schedule now through Sept. 8. One service will be held at 10 a.m. each Sunday. passthepeacechurch.org.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road. The church is registering students for its 2019–2020 preschool program. The preschool offers 3- and 4-year-old classes in a safe, loving Christian environment. For more information, visit embracedbyhim.org and click on “preschool.” More information is also available by email at preschool@embracedbyhim.org or 540/898-4748.
St. Jude Catholic Church, 9600 Caritas St., will host its End of Summer Dinner Extravaganza at St. Michael the Archangel High School, 6301 Campus Drive, on Aug. 30, 6-9 p.m. Dinner features prime rib from a carving station, Salmon Palestine, a chocolate mousse filling cake and a specialty chocolate chip cookie from the Bella Café. Entertainment will be provided by The Acoustic Onion and an 18-time amateur national dance champion duo. Reservations are $60 or $200 for a family of 4 or 5; visit membership.faithdirect.net/events/details/3236. Contact Roman Marciniak Jr., at romanjjr@verizon.net with any questions.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5600 Smith Station Road. Missionaries offer tours of the church building on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Tours include the chapel, cultural hall and classrooms, a 20-minute video segment and free Book of Mormon. To schedule a tour, call 540/455-8341.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway. On Sunday, Adult Spiritual Education begins at 10 a.m. Sunday Celebration Service begins at 11 a.m. Unity Center of DC member Roy Berkowitz will be guest speaker. Fellowship time follows. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, now has a gently used clothing and shoe closet, a free service for the church's food pantry clients. The schedule remains every third Thursday, 4-6 p.m. 540/582-6532.
Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road, will host a 10-day Holy Land tour, March 16–25, 2020. This all-inclusive tour is $3,050 per person. For more information, contact Jesse R. Booth at 540/850-2533; or pastorjesseb@aol.com.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road, is collecting school supplies in July for needy children in our community. Summer family fun nights will be held Wednesday and Aug. 7 at 6:30 p.m., with tasty food, fellowship and games for children and youth.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road, will celebrate Homecoming on Aug. 4, starting at the 10:45 a.m. worship service. Dinner will be served before the 3 p.m. service. Revival will be held Monday through Thursday at 7 p.m. The annual Family and Friends Day celebration will be Aug. 24 from noon to 5 p.m. 540/752-4296.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Dahlgren United Methodist Church, 17080 14th St., will host the Hope Haitian Choir in a free concert at 7 p.m. on Friday. Offerings will be gladly accepted to help with travel costs and to fund more choir projects. The Sheep’s Pen will be open the first and third Friday of the month from 8 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. The Sheep’s Pen is located in the little brown building behind the church. Gently used items from books to toys, clothes to household items, and lots more are available. All items are donated and all proceeds go to the church. 540/663-2230; office@dahlgrenumc.org.
Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway. After 17 years of faithful service to the Lord and his congregation, Pastor Terry Naumann is retiring and will conduct his last service at 10 a.m. on Sunday. 540/775-9131; peacekg.com.
Round Hill Baptist Church, 16519 Round Hill Road, will host 2003 National Hammered Dulcimer Champion Joshua Messick in a free concert Aug. 25 at 1:30 p.m. for the church's Homecoming. 540/775-5583; roundhillbaptist.com.
CAROLINE COUNTY
Full Gospel Church, 8488 Paige Road, Woodford, will host a gospel sing on Sunday at 6 p.m. featuring Justified and True Spirit. 804/448-3166; facebook.com/thefullgospelchurch.
Mount Tabor Baptist Church, 21795 Mattaponi Trail, Milford, will hold the Ordination Service of Minister Regina Garcia on Sunday at 3 p.m. The Rev. Rheda Brown, pastor of Arms of the Lord Ministry, and her church family will be the guests. The church will celebrate Homecoming and Revival on Aug. 11, beginning at 11 a.m., with Pastor Gilbert Garcia delivering the message. Lunch will be served at 1:30 p.m. At 3 p.m., the guest speaker will be the Rev. Dennis Woodard Sr., pastor of Sylvannah Baptist Church, Spotsylvania. Revival continues Aug. 12-14 with praise and worship at 7:30 p.m. and the revival message at 8 p.m. Revivalists include the Rev. Kenneth Grasty, pastor of Zion Grove Baptist Church, the Rev. Curtis Harris Jr., pastor of First Mount Calvary Baptist Church and the Rev. Russell Brown, pastor of Good Hope Baptist Church. Each guest will be accompanied by his ushers and choir. 804/633-9728.
St. Stephen’s Baptist Church, 29436 Sparta Road, Milford, will observe its annual homecoming Aug. 11 at 11 a.m.; the Rev. Michael L. Ferguson will bring the message, music will be rendered by the SSBC choir, and scholarships will be presented. Dinner will be served after the morning service. The afternoon service will start at 2 p.m. with prayer and praise; the Rev. Joy Taylor, associate minister of First Union Baptist Church, Mechanicsville, will speak, and music will be rendered by the Voices of Inspiration. On Aug. 16 at 7 p.m., the church will host the drama ministry of Jerusalem Baptist Church, Doswell, which will present "A Change is Coming."
ORANGE COUNTY
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 4288 Governor Almond Road, Locust Grove, will celebrate Homecoming on Aug. 4 at 2:30 p.m., with the Rev. Isaac Howard, Howard Ministries, Marshall; dinner will be served after morning service. Revival will continue Aug. 5-7 at 7:30 p.m., with the Rev. Dwight Hargrove, Zion Hill Baptist Church, Spotsylvania; the Rev. Shantel Hopkins, Nazareth Baptist Church; and the Rev. Gregory Mack, Mount Pisgah/Divine Life, True Blue. 540/854-5575.
New Hope Baptist Church, 32250 Old Plank Road, Mine Run, will host its annual Homecoming celebration on Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. Revival services will be held Aug. 5-9 at 7 p.m. 540/223-8935; info@newhopebapt.org.
Pilgrim Baptist Church, 4189 Pilgrim Church Road, Locust Grove, will celebrate Missionary Day on Sunday at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Annette Tyler, Shady Grove Baptist Church, and guest choir Zion Hill from Spotsylvania. Dinner will be served following the morning service.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville. Slims Movement presents “Back to School Event 2019” on Aug. 4, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 14096 School House Norman Road, Culpeper. The event will feature donations of school supplies, book bags and lunch boxes. Children's activities, photography, music, a bounce house, haircuts, food trucks, vendors and more will also be available. Bring your children and their school supplies lists with you. There will be no call-in Bible study until September. 540/522-4484.
Ebenezer Baptist Church, 23144 Maddens Tavern Road, Lignum, will hold its Missionary and Usher's Day service on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. James Sutton and the choir and congregation of Christian Life Church, Manassas, will be the guests. Dinner will be served after morning service. 540/399-1315.
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 23557 Lignum Road, Lignum, will celebrate its annual Homecoming service on Sunday with special music at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Danny Kesner will be guest speaker. Lunch will follow the service. 540/399-1843.
Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Road. A prayer and healing service will be held today at 6 p.m. and features special prayers for healing of mind, body and spirit, with laying-on-of-hands and anointing with oil.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., will host summer music camp, "Sharing Jesus Through Music Around the World," Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon for age 3 to rising ninth graders. There will also be several talks about missions for adults to attend. Registration forms are available at ststephensculpeper.net. Park at 120 N. Commerce St. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
Stevensburg Baptist Church, 19393 York Road, will host a spaghetti dinner and bake sale today from 5-7 p.m. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for ages 6-12. Children 5 and under eat free. Proceeds will benefit the ministry of Hope for Appalachia. stevensburgbaptist.org.
REGIONAL
The 10th annual community tent revival, Unity in the Community, will be held Aug. 17, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at 17901 Dumfries Shopping Plaza, Dumfries. Activities will include food and drinks, face painting, music, praise dancing, mimes, games and prizes and the Word of God. School supplies will also be available. The rain date is Aug. 24.
Fauquier Friends Worship Group (Quakers), Bealeton Library Depot, 10877 Willow Drive N., Bealeton. Meet the Friends for quiet, reflective worship on Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. Hospitality time is at 10:30 a.m. and again after worship. Come as you are, and bring the children for First Day School. Open to all. fauquierfriends@gmail.com.
Morrisville United Methodist Church, 4432 Morrisville Road, Bealeton, will host an "End of Summer" benefit event on Aug. 4 from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. to support meal programs for elementary students in southern Fauquier County. The Moo Thru mobile van will be on-site and donate 20 percent of the proceeds to support the feeding program. The church will provide vouchers for children under 12 to receive a free small cone. Hot dogs and drinks will also be provided. There will be a cotton candy machine and popcorn machine, dunk tank, plus games and activities. Guests are welcome to bring a dish to share, if they wish. morrisvilleumc.org.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle. The church's annual community golf outing is today at Forest Green Golf Course, 4500 Poa Annua Lane. Registration is at 7:30 a.m.; shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $100 per golfer and includes range balls, 18 holes of golf, riding cart, lunch and a chance to win various prizes. For more information, contact Deacon Stan Wooten at 540/659-2526; Deacon Billie Keeler at 703/402-1554; or Deacon Willie Randle at 703/945-9271.The church will host AugustFest and its back to school giveaway on Aug. 10, 8 a.m.-noon, featuring free school supplies, household items, kids' shoes and clothing, food and fun. Children must accompany parents. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.
Temple of Deliverance, HCG, 5756 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral, will hold Vacation Bible School, Explore Where God’s Power Can Take You! “To Mars and Beyond,” on Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. Children will enjoy learning about the Bible, arts and crafts, games, fellowship and food.