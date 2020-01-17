FREDERICKSBURG
Riverside First Church of God, 3461 Fall Hill Ave., will host the IF: Local Gathering 2020, a free, two-day women’s event on Feb. 7-8. On Feb. 7, enjoy desserts and coffee at 6:30 p.m., before the first session begins at 7:15 p.m. On Feb. 8, doughnuts and coffee will be served at 9:30 a.m., before session two at 10:15 a.m.; break for lunch at 1:15 p.m., and session three begins at 3:15 p.m. The sessions will be livestreamed. Child care is not provided. Register at 540/548-0715; rchurch.net.
St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St., will host the flute and cello duo Terra Voce on Sunday at 3 p.m. The concert is free, but donations are appreciated. 540/373-4133; stgeorgesepiscopal.net.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, 12326 Spotswood Furnace Road, will host Gyro Fest on Jan. 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Athenian Danse Troupe performs at 12:30 p.m. Gyros, Greek fries and baklava available for purchase. $1 admission. fredgreek.org.
Spotsylvania Sunday School Union will hold its Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Prayer Breakfast at American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania, on Monday, 9 a.m.-noon. The Rev. Raymond Bell Jr., pastor of Mount Hope Baptist Church, will be the distinguished guest speaker, and breakfast will be catered by Golden Corral. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-17. Children under 5 are free. Contact Loretta Hill at 540/845-2830 for tickets or questions.
Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road, will host a 10-day Holy Land tour, March 16–25. This all-inclusive tour is $3,050 per person. For more information, contact Jesse R. Booth at 540/850-2533; or pastorjesseb@aol.com.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Bethel Baptist Church, 1193 White Oak Road, is looking for crafters and vendors for its fourth annual craft show. The show will be held March 21, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, contact Carol Samuels at 540/371-5724 or visit bethelbaptistva.org.
Lord of the Harvest Ministries, Colonial Forge High School, 550 Courthouse Road, has begun holding services on Sundays at 10 a.m. lordoftheharvest.org.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
NewLife King George, Potomac Elementary School, 16495 15th St., has begun meeting each Sunday at 11 a.m. newlife.live/king-george.
People’s Union Baptist Church, 7357 Comorn Road, will hold a MLK Worship Service on Sunday at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Robert Brooks III speaking. A freewill offering will be collected for the John T. Steward Memorial Scholarship Fund. Sponsored by the King George Branch NAACP.
Two Rivers Baptist Church, 6420 Rokeby Lane, will have a gospel sing, featuring The Virginia Gospel Singers and Front Porch Gospel, today from 6-8:30 p.m. Love offering is collected for the bands, and light refreshments are available for purchase. 540/710-3831.
CAROLINE COUNTY
Round Oak Baptist Church, 15025 Pepmeier Hill Road, Woodford, will host a benefit gospel sing featuring The Finneys and Madison Creek on Sunday at 6 p.m. All proceeds will benefit Quintin Beltran. Dessert fellowship will follow. 540/373-6862; office@roundoakchurch.com; roundoakchurch.org.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, will host Cleopatra “Cleo” Kay Coleman on Feb. 9, at 12:30 p.m. Coleman will portray Harriet Tubman, the Maryland slave who followed the North Star at night to freedom in Pennsylvania, and then went on to rescue about 70 slaves, including family and friends. Refreshments will be served. Call-in Bible study is available every Wednesday from 7:30-8 p.m. Free dial-in 302/202-1118; access code 862090. 540/937-5563; bbc9297@gmail.com.
Stevensburg Baptist Church, 19393 York Road, will hold its annual Ground Hog Supper on Feb. 1, 5-7 p.m. Menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, maple syrup, sausage, hash browns, applesauce, and coffee or milk. Adults are $10; children 5-12 years old are $7; ages under age 5 eat free. stevensburgbaptist.org.
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Inc., 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville. The regular quarterly meeting for WBRBA pastors, delegates and members will be held today at 10 a.m. If you have questions or concerns about the association, the center, its activities, programs or services, bring them to discuss. If you have questions or concerns, contact the Rev. Ludwell Brown Sr. at 540/937-9879; the Rev. Eugene Triplett at 540/829-0533; Sister Sandra Hawkins at sandracrawford12@yahoo.com; or wayland_blueridge@usa.com.
REGIONAL
First Baptist Church, 5340 Tidewater Trail, Loretto, is seeking a minister of music. Must have a heart for the ministry, strong leadership skills, and provide music for Sunday Morning Worship Services, 10:45 a.m., and all outside engagements. Salary negotiable. 804/443-5007.
Grass Roots Christian Fellowship, 17932 S. Fraley Blvd., Suite 104, Dumfries, has partnered with Arms Outstretched Ministry Inc. to serve a meal and provisions of clothing, groceries and hygiene items to those in need. The meals are served on the second Saturday of the month from 5-7 p.m. For more information, contact 703/517-0200 or armsoutstretchedministry@yahoo.com.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle, will host an event celebrating West African dance on Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kojjo Reeves will lead two dance class sessions. Classes are $10 and support the church’s Dance Ministry. The family event also includes vendors, food and fun. For more details, email monisbro5@gmail.com or theladyproc@gmil.com. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.
