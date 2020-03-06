FREDERICKSBURG
Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St., will host a bone marrow drive for Jase Hallman today, from noon until 5 p.m. And Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. In partnership with the Be The Match Foundation. 540/373-9021.
Shiloh Baptist Church (New Site), 525 Princess Anne St., will observe Women’s Day on March 22, with a program at 2 p.m. The guest preacher is the Rev. Ritta Armstead, executive minister from Shiloh Baptist Church Old Site. A reception will be held from 12:30–1:30 p.m. For more information, call Deacons Jeannette Ellis or Faye Patterson at 540/371-1153.
St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. Hazel Run will perform on March 15 at 3 p.m. as part of the Chamber Music Series. The concert is free; donations accepted at the door. 540/373-4133; music@stgeorgesepiscopal.net; stgeorgesepiscopal.net.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road. The church’s Spirituality Center will present “Finding the Extraordinary in the Ordinary: A Meditation Workshop” on March 14, from 10 a.m. to noon, in the ASH building on its campus. Free. To reserve a seat, email secretary@christchurchspotsy.com or call 540/582-5033. christchurchspotsy.com/spirituality-center.
Olivet Methodist Church, 7664 Stubbs Bridge Road, will hold its Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner on March 14, from 4–7 p.m. The menu includes corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, cornbread and a dessert. $10 adults, $5 children under 10. Eat in or carry out. 540/840-9982.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road. Redeemer Lutheran Christian Preschool is now registering students for the 2020–2021 school year. For more information, call 540/898-4748, visit embracedbyhim.org/school or email preschool@embracedbyhim.org.
Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 11007 W. Catharpin Road, will host a concert by Ronnie Williams and the Carter Family Sound on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Free; offering will be taken, with all donations benefiting the church. Refreshments will follow. 540/972-2012.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway. Daniel Kepel from Unity of Seven Hills, Lynchburg, will be speaker and musician at the Sunday Celebration Service that begins at 11 a.m. He will present a Positive Music Experience concert at 1 p.m. Fellowship time will follow. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road, Men of Berea resume monthly meetings today at 8 a.m. to plan mission work in the community. A 12-week women’s Bible study of the Book of Daniel begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday; spaces are available. The senior JOY Fellowship luncheon is noon Wednesday, with a demonstration of Qi Gong exercises for seniors. 540/752-4406; berea-baptist.org.
Bethel Baptist Church, 1193 White Oak Road, will hold its fourth annual craft show on March 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 540/371-3650; bethelbaptistva.org.
Lord of the Harvest Ministries, Colonial Forge High School, 550 Courthouse Road, has begun holding services on Sundays at 10 a.m. lordoftheharvest.org.
Oak Grove Baptist Church, 414 Decatur Road, will celebrate Deacon, Deaconess and Trustee annual day on Sunday at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Herman Gladney and the congregation from Emmanuel AME. 540/659-4362; oakgrovestafford@comcast.net; oakgrovestafford.org.
Touch of Life Ministry will host a men’s prayer group fellowship Thursdays at 7 p.m. at JazCutz barbershop, 2769 Jefferson Davis Highway, Suite 105.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. “Art of Protest: Protesting from the side of love,” featuring works by Holly Cole, Carlos Moore and Bill Johnson–Miles, will be on display through April 26. 540/310-4001.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Antioch Baptist Church, 11102 James Madison Parkway, will hold its annual Men’s Day Program on March 15 at 3 p.m. The Rev. Bryan Fleet, pastor of the Plum Point and Patuxent United Methodist Churches, Huntingtown, Md., will be the guest preacher. Dinner will be served following the morning service. 540/775-4628; theabckg@gmail.com.
Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 9294 James Madison Parkway, will celebrate its 40th anniversary Sunday at 3 p.m. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Christopher Stevens, pastor of the Union Baptist Church, Beaverdam. Dinner will be served at 2 p.m. 540/273-6716.
Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway. Wednesday evening worship services will continue until April 1. Peace Christian Preschool is now registering students for the 2020–2021 school year. For more information, visit peacekg.com and click on the preschool link at the top of the page; email peacechristianpreschool5590@gmail.com; or call 540/775-PLAY. 540/775-9131; peacekg.com.
Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Highway, The church will host its ninth annual Ladies Tea today at 2 p.m. Special guest speaker is Sharon Glasgow of Proverbs 31 Ministries. The theme is “for we walk by faith, not by sight,” 2 Corinthians: 5-7. Contact the church to reserve a table. 540/775–4646; kgshiloh.org; facebook.com/kgshiloh.
CAROLINE COUNTY
Macedonia Baptist Church, 7187 Macedonia Road, Woodford, will have its Usher’s Annual Day on March 15 at 3:30 p.m. Guests will be the Rev. L. Nolan Fox, choir and congregation of Enon Baptist Church, Washington, D.C. Dinner will be served following the morning service. 804/633-6035; macedonia609@gmail.com.
Mount Tabor Baptist Church, 21795 Mattaponi Trail, Milford, will host Chili Night Out on March 21. Prayer and worship begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by a chili dinner and a chili contest. Bring your best chili. 804/633-9728.
St. James Baptist Church, 19514 Sparta Road, Milford. The Senior’s Ministry will travel to see “Queen Esther” at the Sight & Sound Theater in Lancaster, Pa., on May 5. $132 per person. For more information, call LaVarro Minorat at 804/633-7132.
ORANGE COUNTY
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 4288 Governor Almond Road, Locust Grove, will celebrate its annual Missionary Day on March 22 at 3 p.m. Guest Preacher will be the Rev. Dwayne Robinson of Mount Olive Baptist Church, Culpeper. Dinner will be served after morning service. 540/854-5575.
New Hope Baptist Church, 32250 Old Plank Road, Mine Run, will host its annual Easter weekend celebrations. The Upper Room Worship Service will be April 10 at 7 p.m. A community Easter egg hunt will be held April 11 at 2 p.m. On April 12, Sunrise Worship Service will be held at 7 a.m., followed by a fellowship breakfast. All events are free. 540/223-8935; info@newhopebapt.org.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Jeffersonton United Methodist Church, 5085 Jeffersonton Road, Jeffersonton, will host a Spring Bazaar on April 25 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., featuring yard sale items, crafts, baked goods and plants at the Jeffersonton Community Center, 5073 Jeffersonton Road. Proceeds benefit the center and the church. Tables for rent available $20 (inside) and $10 (outside). Contact Ann at 540/522-9466 or Vicki at 540/812-4114 to reserve a spot.
Pilgrim Baptist Church, 23390 Slaughters Mill Road, Mitchells, will hold the Installation Service of the Rev. Robert Brown Sr., pastor-elect, at 11:30 a.m. today. The service will be held at the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville. Lunch will be served following the service. 540/825-3938; czlight@yahoo.com.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St. A potluck supper, followed by a Lenten study and discussion, will be held each Wednesday through April 1, 6–7:30 p.m., in the Parish Hall. The group will focus on five essential spiritual practices that are rooted in Jesus’ own walk with God and taught throughout the New Testament. Bring a dish to share. Park at 120 N. Commerce St. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net; ststephensculpeper.net.
REGIONAL
Cool Springs Baptist Church, 9283 Atlee Station Road, Mechanicsville, will host a concert by Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist David Phelps on April 5 at 6 p.m. $25-$35; purchase tickets at itickets.com/events/442311.
First Baptist Church, 5340 Tidewater Trail, Loretto, is seeking a minister of music. Must have a heart for the ministry, strong leadership skills, and provide music for Sunday Morning Worship Services, 10:45 a.m., and all outside engagements. Salary negotiable. 804/443-5007.
Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road, will host “Financial Freedom: Stop Surviving, Start Thriving,” Thursdays through April 9. The family financial class will be held at 7 p.m. in the Grace Community Center. Family registration is $30 credit, or $25 cash or check. Space is limited. The church will host its annual Easter egg hunt on April 4, noon to 3 p.m. Hunt for 1,000 eggs and enjoy lunch, egg decorating, crafts, games and more. Bring your Easter baskets or bags; festivities are free. For preschoolers through senior citizens. 540/752–5462; office.graceumc@gmail.com; or graceumchartwood.net.
Grass Roots Christian Fellowship, 17932 S. Fraley Blvd., Suite 104, Dumfries, has partnered with Arms Outstretched Ministry Inc. to serve an elegant meal and provisions of clothing, groceries and hygiene items to those in need. The meals are served on the second Saturday of the month from 5 to 7 p.m. For more information, contact 703/517-0200 or armsoutstretchedministry@yahoo.com.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle. The Grand March—Women in Black with Hats will take place March 29 at 3 p.m. and feature Legendary Gospel Pearls of Washington, D.C. All women are asked to march with a $10 donation. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.
St. Jude Catholic Church, 1937 Davis Highway, Mineral, will host a fish fry dinner on Friday, 4:30-7 p.m. $10 adult, $5 child. Dine in or carry out. 540/894-4266.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.