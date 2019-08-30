FREDERICKSBURG
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 309 Wolfe St. The church will celebrate Deacon, Deaconess and Trustee Day on Sept. 8 at 3 p.m. The Rev. Albert Brown, pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Ruther Glen, will be guest preacher. He will be accompanied by his choir and congregation.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Benchmark Baptist Fellowship, 10510 Benchmark Road, is seeking someone who would like to use their piano playing talent to serve the Lord on Sunday mornings. If any questions, call 540/373-9139. benchmarkbaptist.org; facebook.com/BenchmarkBaptist.
Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, will participate in the annual Rt. 208 Sale Trail on Sept. 13-14. The Thrift Shop will rent large spaces in front of the church. Spaces are $15-$25 for one day or $25-$35 for two days. Tables not provided. Proceeds benefit the Thrift Shop. More information about renting spaces is available at the shop, 540/582-5508, christchurchspotsy.com or on Facebook.
Craigs Baptist Church, 14123 W. Catharpin Road, will celebrate its 252nd anniversary Sept. 8, during the worship service. craigsbaptistchurch.org.
Eastland United Methodist Church, 10718 Courthouse Road, will host a gospel sing today at 6 p.m., featuring Jerusalem Ridge. Free admission. Food available in the church annex. 540/898-6430.
Goshen Baptist Church, 9800 Gordon Road, Wednesday night activities will resume Sept. 4, beginning at 6:15 p.m., with Awana Clubs, Youth Group and an Adult Bible study. 540/786-7500; goshenbaptistchurch.net.
Land of Promise Church, 5924 Smith Station Road, will host a Community Carnival on Sept. 28, from noon until 4 p.m., featuring games, prizes, vendors, food and fun. 540/891-1347; admin@landofpromise.org.
Mount Hope Baptist Church, 6823 Harrison Road, will hold Revival on Sept. 9–11 at 7 p.m. Revivalists include the Rev. Nicole Guns Edwards, Bishop Lanier Twyman Sr. and Lance Watson. 540/786-4274; mthopeva.org.
Olivet Methodist Church, 7664 Stubbs Bridge Road, will hold a barbecue chicken dinner Sept 7 from 4-7 p.m. Adults $10, children under age 10 are $5. Eat in or carry out. 540/840-9982.
Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, will be on a summer schedule through Sept. 8. One service will be held at 10 a.m. each Sunday. passthepeacechurch.org.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road. The church is registering students for its 2019–2020 preschool program. The preschool offers 3- and 4-year-old classes in a safe, loving Christian environment. For more information visit embracedbyhim.org and click on “preschool.” More information is also available by email at preschool@embracedbyhim.org or 540/898-4748.
St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8200 Robert E. Lee Drive. St. Faustina Conference of St. Vincent de Paul will host its annual craft show and bake sale in the parish center Oct. 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit St. Faustina Conference. To rent a table, contact Betty Messink at 540/891-7402 or bettym91@verizon.net by Sept. 29.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5600 Smith Station Road. Missionaries offer tours of the church building on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Tours include the chapel, cultural hall and classrooms, a 20-minute video segment and free Book of Mormon. To schedule a tour, call 540/455-8341.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway. Sunday Celebration Service begins at 11 a.m. Donna Marie Cary will be guest speaker and musician. Fellowship time follows. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Wallers Baptist Church, 4001 Partlow Road, Partlow, will host Homecoming on Sept. 22, to celebrate 250 years of continuous service to the community. 540/582-5703; wallersbaptist.com.
Wilderness Community Church, 10501 Plank Road, will host the Blues & BBQ Concert on Sept. 14, 2-6 p.m., featuring Bruce Middle, Dave Nichols, Dear John Blues Band, Jim Canty & Friends and Harry Wilson’s Band. A $10 per person donation is appreciated. Proceeds benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2019. 540/228-1502.
Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, now has a gently used clothing and shoe closet, a free service for the church’s food pantry clients. The schedule remains every third Thursday, from 4-6 p.m. 540/582-6532.
Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road, will host a 10-day Holy Land tour, March 16–25, 2020. This all-inclusive tour is $3,050 per person. For more information, contact Jesse R. Booth at 540/850-2533 or pastorjesseb@aol.com.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road, will serve Communion and collect a benevolence offering Sunday at the 11 a.m. service. Homecoming is planned for Sept. 29; the Rev. Scott Covington will be guest speaker; an afternoon of music in the sanctuary will follow a luncheon in the annex. 540/752-4406; berea-baptist.org.
Bethlehem Baptist Church, 135 Chapel Green Road. On Sept. 1, the Rev. Eric Shaw and Mount Olive Baptist Church will be guests at 3 p.m. Dinner will be served at 1 p.m.
Hartwood Presbyterian Church, 50 Hartwood Church Road, will host “Hartwood Church Amidst War” Oct. 12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., featuring presentations by John Hennessy of the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, as well as tours by uniformed docents. Admission is free. Civil War era-refreshments and items will be available for purchase. Rain or shine. 540/752-4671.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. A Tale of Two Sisters exhibit by Amanda Carter and Kay Portmess is on display through September. 540/310-4001.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Antioch Baptist Church, 11102 James Madison Parkway. will host a memorial service for Shirley Williams–Peyton on Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. All welcome; light refreshments afterward. For more information, call Mary E. Johnson at 540/895-5232 or 540/775-7238.
Dahlgren United Methodist Church, 17080 14th St. The Sheep’s Pen will be open the first and third Friday of the month from 8 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. The Sheep’s Pen is located in the little brown building behind the church. Gently used items from books to toys, clothes to household items, and lots more are available. All items are donated and all proceeds go to the church. 540/663-2230; office@dahlgrenumc.org.
Good Hope Baptist Church, 17223 Good Hope Road, Summer Hours: Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10 a.m.; Holy Communion Service, first Sundays; and Nursing Home Outreach, fifth Sundays at 2 p.m.
Mars Hill Acts 17, King George Church of God, 8095 Kings Highway, will host a free youth event for ages 12 and older on Sept. 7, from 5-9 p.m. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. The event includes a Christian concert, free dinner, games, youth presentations and message. The Bible theme is “God Can Use Anyone!” Guest speaker is Phil Lehman; Loyal to One, Jesus Gang and Mars Hill Band will perform. Register at least two days in advance for food planning. Youth Leaders are encouraged to chaperone their group. Includes haze and strobe lights and is not recommended for those prone to seizures or affected by concert haze. Events are conducted and financed by volunteers from local churches; extra hands, prayer and financial support are always needed. marshillacts17.org.
CAROLINE COUNTY
Macedonia Baptist Church, 7187 Macedonia Road, Woodford, will hold its Deacon, Deaconess and Trustee Annual Day Service on Sept. 22, during the 11 a.m. service with the Rev. Wayne Robinson. Light refreshments will be served afterward. 804/633-6035; macedonia609@gmail.com.
Second Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 17247 New Baltimore Road, Milford, will celebrate its 120th Homecoming on Sept. 8. Pastor Paul E. Dorsey will speak at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Dwight D. Hargrove and the Zion Hill Baptist Church choir, ushers and congregation will be the guests at 3 p.m. Dinner will be served between services. Revival continues Sept. 9–11. Prayer and praise begins at 7:30 p.m.; worship begins at 8 p.m. Guests include Pastor Rheda Brown and Arm of the Lord Ministries, the Rev. Kenneth Grasty and Zion Grove Baptist Church, and the Rev. Oliver Morris and Long Branch Baptist Church.
St. James Baptist Church, 19514 Sparta Road, Milford, will have worship service on Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Sharon Taylor. A fellowship picnic will follow. There will be no service on Sept. 8. The Senior’s Ministry will take a day trip to Carter’s Mountain Orchard on Oct. 18; the cost is $24 per person for bus transportation. For more information, call 804/633-7132 or 540/455-5993.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, will celebrate Homecoming on Sunday at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Arthur Greene Sr., Swift Ford Baptist Church, Madison. Dinner will be served following the 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday School will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. 540/937-5563; bbc9297@gmail.com.
Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St., will host Todd Fickley on Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. as part of its Culpeper 2019 Concert Series. The concert is free.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Park at 120 N. Commerce St. Sunday school for all ages begins Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. Register now on the website. Childcare will be available each Sunday between 9 a.m. and noon. ststephensculpeper.net. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
REGIONAL
Christ Church Parish Episcopal, 56 Christ Church Lane, Saluda, will host an evening of jazz on Sept. 21 in the Parish Hall. Doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25, and proceeds will benefit the Middlesex County Museum & Historical Society. There will be live music, jam sessions by local and regional artists, poetry readings, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Featured performers include Sherman Holmes, Miss Pinkie Holmes, Chris Gresham, Walker Andrew, Kevin Epps, Rick Jessie and Leah Drummond. Tickets may be purchased online at middlesexmuseum.com, in person at the museum, or mail checks payable to the Middlesex Museum to Box 121, Saluda, VA 23149. For more information, call 804/539-2791.
Fauquier Friends Worship Group (Quakers), Bealeton Library Depot, 10877 Willow Drive N., Bealeton. Meet the Friends for quiet, reflective worship on Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. Hospitality time is at 10:30 a.m. and again after worship. Come as you are, and bring the children for First Day School. fauquierfriends@gmail.com.
Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road, will host a Homecoming celebration on Sept. 8 at its one worship service at 11 a.m. Special music will be provided by Amy Ladd and Friends, and afterward there will be a fried chicken potluck lunch. Bring a side and/or dessert to share. 540/752–5462; office.graceumc@gmail.com.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle, will celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Rev. Alfred Jones Jr. and first lady Goldie Jones on Oct. 19; a meet and greet begins at 6 p.m., and a banquet begins at 7 p.m. Dress is semi-formal and the colors for the event are black, silver and gold. Tickets are $40. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.
Temple of Deliverance, HCG, 5756 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral, will hold Revival Tuesday through Friday at 7:30 p.m. with Bishop Ronald Demery, Bibleway Headquarters, Washington, D.C. Homecoming is Sept. 8; Sunday School will be held at 10 a.m., followed by worship at 11:15 a.m. Dinner will be served at 2 p.m., and Pastor Leslie Gales, Dumfries, will be the guest speaker at 3 p.m.
Trinity Baptist Church, 8803 James Madison Highway, Warrenton, will host revival services Sept. 8-11; Shelton Smith of Murfreesboro, Tenn., is the revivalist. Sunday services will be held at 9:45 and 11 a.m. and at 6:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Free bus transportation for the Sunday morning services will be available from many parts of Fauquier, Culpeper and Prince William counties. Nurseries will be available for ages 3 and under. 540/347-7640; tbcwarrenton.org.
